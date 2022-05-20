Angus Woods: How to avoid cash-flow problems in these turbulent times

This year is going to test the management skills of many farmers around the country, with cash-flow potentially a big problem during these turbulent times.

Cash-flow management is a skill that is often overlooked, and the level of management required varies from farm to farm depending on many things from farm type to availability of off-farm income, to the age of the farmer.

For many tillage and dry-stock farmers, the arrival of the State pension is the first time they experience a regular income stream, and it often has a profoundly positive impact on their lives.

When it comes to cash-flow, tillage farmers have the toughest job, with virtually all their income arriving from September to December.

The mixed farming we do on our farm, consisting of cattle, sheep and tillage, tends to have some income most months, but the majority is still in the last quarter of the year.

The first quarter is the expensive time, when most of the seed, fertiliser and feed is bought or delivered.

The escalation in input costs this year has led to huge increases in merchant credit, bank overdrafts and stocking loans, which are all front-loaded into the start of the year, while many farms won’t have sales of grain or cattle until the autumn.

The new levels of debt could test a farmer’s relationship with their banks and merchants if communications aren’t good.

With output prices so strong, there is confidence in the industry that, if properly managed, cash-flow should correct itself later in the year.

The concern around high fertiliser prices is starting to show, with a growing number of grass and silage fields beginning to look hungry.

With feed prices continuing to rise, fertiliser should be bought now — despite its high price — to avoid grass or silage shortages later in the year, which could force the early sale of cattle or the purchase of expensive meals.

There is a real fear about getting too deep into debt with merchants and banks, but with cattle and feed prices so high, the financial risk of not spreading fertiliser and maximising grass growth is also big.

The financial challenges that Irish farmers are working through are replicated across the globe.

There has never been such a confluence of circumstances, which have squeezed cash-flow so severely.

The case should be made very strongly to the European Commission and all MEPs for an early payment of the full Basic Payment Scheme to every farmer, regardless of whether all inspections are complete.

These are exceptional circumstances, and we learned during the Covid pandemic that there is flexibility within Brussels if the argument is strong enough.

Bringing forward a full payment would allow farmers to pay contractors, vets, merchants and many others, ensuring that rural businesses remain solvent and farmers aren’t forced into selling stock before they are ready.

Being forced to sell stock prematurely would compound the financial and mental stress levels brought about by the rapid input-price inflation.

Most quietly agree that financially, 2021 was a better than average year. The down-side to that is that there probably will be an income tax balance to be paid for 2021 plus a preliminary tax bill (based on 2021 profits) for 2022 which will put further stress on cash-flow.

Rather than ignoring it or worrying about it, the thing to do now is to seek advice early, and make a plan for your cash-flow now for the rest of the year.

It’s is important to meet with your accountant as soon as possible to establish how much money will need to be available for the tax bill this autumn, and if steps need to be taken sooner rather than later to address any potential cash-flow shortfalls.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow