Angus Woods: Government loans won’t solve pork over-supply problems

Irish farming is in a period of significant change. Some sectors are quicker to embrace this than others. The simplistic view of the beef sector is that it has traditionally been slow to change, and any discussions about changing market requirements or new thinking are usually met with strong resistance.

Yet this is the sector that has managed to hold onto the largest number of farmers, many with small farms that are extensively stocked. CAP supports have been key to the majority of beef farmers’ survival, but more and more beef farmers are also employed off-farm now to boost household income.

The farm system that has specialised and intensified the most over the last 50 years is pig farming. The small units are almost gone, and less than 300 pig farmers remain but industry sources put the number of commercial pig farmers left in the country closer to 170.

Those that have survived have got bigger, and even though the number of pig farmers are reducing, national output is growing. The remaining pig farmers left are the ones that grew their business while embracing every piece of new technology available to them.

They operate in a highly competitive market where small margins can make the difference between huge profits or losses. After a number of very profitable years the market has turned. Germany, the largest producer of pork in the EU, was hit hard by the banning of exports to China following the discovery of African swine fever (ASF) in German pigs.

There are concerns about the potential spread of ASF into France and Spain, and the knock-on effect that a ban on their exports to China would have on the EU pork market, and its impact on beef prices.

The Irish price for pork — 1.45/kg — is 10-15c/kg higher than the average EU price. The EU is the world’s largest exporter of pork (5.45 million tons per year) and only second to China in terms of production volume.

European pig producers had been in expansion-mode as they sought to capitalise on the deficit in the Asian market. In the post-Brexit period, prices in China soared, and product that normally went to the UK was sent East instead. As all sectors looked to find alternative markets to the UK, the timing was perfect for Irish pig farmers. The financial reward for making the commercial decision to switch paid handsomely.

Read More

The 2019 cull of an estimated 40 million pigs due to ASF, in China in particular, led to a shortage of pork in the region which pushed pork prices and profits on Irish and European pig farms to record levels.

This led to a confidence and desire by some Irish and EU pig producers to expand to meet the shortage of supply in the Chinese market. However, the profit levels enjoyed as a result of the Chinese market shortages seem a distant memory now.

China has rebuilt its own pig herd much quicker than EU pig farmers anticipated. The small producers have been replaced in a few years by massive corporate multi-storey units.

Structural change that would normally take place over generations happened in the space of two years. Demand and price for imports has cooled, which has led to the oversupply in Europe and reduced prices.

There is no doubt that pork selling at 1.45/kg is not good for the other meats on the supermarket shelves in Europe or competing for market share in the food service sector, and anyone producing beef should be hoping the price of pork rises quickly.

It surprised me to see some high-profile beef farmers protesting outside supermarkets recently, demanding that pork should get more shelf-space, and that the Government should purchase more pork for their service contracts in schools and hospitals.

Are they seriously demanding that the Government purchase pork instead of beef, and that supermarkets should shrink the space available for beef on the shelves?

The leader of the Rural Independent Group, Mattie McGrath, is looking for the Government to introduce a €30m financial aid package for the pig sector. He uses the example of one farmer who is sending 3,000 pigs to the factory each week at a loss of €120,000 a week.

Read More

It’s surprising that a farmer selling 3,000 pigs per week was used as the example to justify €30m in government aid. The scale of an operation that size would not be what most people would view as a typical family farm.

If it was a beef farm of that size, commentators and politicians would say it was a feed-lot, as when the €100m Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) debate around support for beef finishers was taking place, limits of a maximum of 100 cattle and 40 suckler cows PER YEAR were set, and many believed that those limits were too high and favouring big farmers.

The CSO data for 2021 indicates that the average carcass weight for pigs was 90.1kg and the average carcass weight for cattle was 331.7kg. In carcass weight terms, 3,000 pigs per week is equal to over 800 cattle per week (or over 700 prime cattle per week). The contrast between the sectors couldn’t be any starker. There were no politicians calling for financial supports for finishers selling 700 cattle per year, let alone anyone selling 700 cattle per week.

The big advantage for the pig sector is the short life-cycle in the system. Less than a year is required from the decision to AI the sow right through to slaughter, in comparison to beef at around 36 months. Decisions made on pig farms can correct the supply issues much quicker than within the beef sector.

While there are demands for financial aid, it will be interesting to see if a reduction element is part of the conditions of any scheme put forward by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Giving interest-free loans for expansion is unlikely to ease the over-supply issues and would be hard to justify in relation to our requirement to cut agricultural emissions by between 22pc and 30pc.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow