Angus Woods: Glanbia’s farmer shareholders should be wary of Brexiteer-style calls to ‘take back control’

Recently I watched Glanbia Co-op’s online information session relating to their proposed buy-out of the 40pc that Glanbia plc own in Glanbia Ireland.

I do think it’s important that farmer shareholders – like myself – familiarise themselves with the deal being proposed.

One phrase jumped out at me that I’m not comfortable with: “take back control”.

It’s a catchy slogan, but it brings back memories of the appallingly poor debate in the UK prior to the Brexit vote. The slogan appeals to many but doesn’t necessarily give voters the result they had imagined.

Covid will certainly make this a different sales pitch than previous ones. It will be harder to get a real sense of the mood on the ground and what farmers are thinking.

One advantage of the online sessions is that you can rewatch them if you think you missed a key point. And there are many.

Glanbia have 36pc of the national milk pool, so they are significant players in the Irish market. To put that into context, no meat group controls more than 30pc of the Irish beef sector.

I admired the passion and enthusiasm from the chairman and CEO representing the views of the board.

I’ve felt that the vision and leadership shown by previous generations of farmers had slowed in more recent times, with a heavy leaning to the more populist angle now seeming more important than long-term development of the sector.

We are farming in a fast-changing world and we need key people to display the kind of leadership necessary for farming to evolve and prosper.

What worked 10 years ago isn’t guaranteed success now. Continuous change will be part of our future.

When I logged on I was in a positive mood ready to support change. Then, as I heard the “take back control” angle, and talk of new markets, expansion, growth and exports to a big world, I grew concerned.

If only it was so simple. Any new markets would be available to the current joint venture with the plc anyway.

Regulatory challenges are real, and any thoughts of expansion should be realistic.

The Co-op currently own 32.4pc of the shares in Glanbia plc. The proposal is to sell 4pc to use as part of the payment to buy the remaining 40pc of Glanbia Ireland.

A second 4pc is to be returned to co-op share holders. A third 4pc is to be sold to create an investment fund.

When it’s complete, the co-op will still own 20pc of Glanbia plc.

There is concern that the third 4pc will depress the share price for the first 4pc that actually needs to be sold to avoid taking on large borrowings.

Farmer concerns around the historic retention of 3.2pc are real, but in truth, the retained profit in the new venture will be similar only with some flexibility in tough years.

The 3.2pc reminds me of the £350m painted on the side of the infamous Brexit bus. This money was promised in many places many times over.

No business can grow without retaining profits. A better focus on internal costs and management would be more beneficial to farmer shareholders.

Will a 100pc farmer-controlled co-op deliver those changes better than a plc I’m not sure that it will.

Of more concern to me though, is the sale of 4pc of Glanbia plc shares to create an investment fund to invest in businesses that create higher-margin returns.

In the current plc, milk processing is the low-margin area, which we are buying.

The other businesses within the plc are the high-margin earners, which we are selling, all to create a fund to buy high-margin businesses.

Given the changes facing farmers, I would be slow to sell off too much of the family silver, as it is delivering a significant dividend.

We would be competing in the market place with much larger companies to buy these supposed high-return businesses.

Glanbia has been, and is, a success story. Can it be better? Yes.

Farmers deserve better prices for their hard work, but after this deal is concluded, successfully or not, the basics of supply and demand on a European and Global market place will still be the biggest factor in setting milk and grain prices.





Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow