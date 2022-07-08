Angus Woods: Farmers have limited opportunities to socialise, so open days are vital

Last week Teagasc held its Beef 2022 Open Day in Grange, Co Meath. Due to it being a bi-annual event and with the intervention of Covid-19, the last time we got to walk the fertile fields of Meath was on a scorching hot day back in 2018.

Upon entering the event, we were each given a 280-page book which detailed the information available on each stand around the event. A quick glance at the front cover gave everyone a clear indication of what they could expect to find on the day.

Titled ‘Beef 2022, Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’, the event had more than enough stands and research to leave beef farmers realising that there are real opportunities to make positive changes on our farms that will help improve profits, while also reducing our environmental footprint.

There are really significant challenges ahead. Beef prices have been slipping over the last few weeks, and expensive feed and fertilisers purchased earlier in the year still have to be paid for on many farms, which is going to leave a shortage of finance on many beef farms to fund any on-farm investment.

The pending cuts to basic payments next year and for subsequent years were a really painful topic for many of the farmers that I spoke to at the event. Historically the majority of CAP payments originated in the beef sector, and therefore many farmers present were those who will lose the most in the new CAP reform.

One of the many topics that interested me was the large role that Irish dairy plays in our beef sector, something which has always been the case. The fact that 60pc of Irish beef originates in the Irish dairy herd was confirmed at the first board inside the entrance gate.

Reduce emissions

The Food Vision Dairy Group, which was set up by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue at the end of January this year, seem to be ignoring this fact, as they consider how the Irish dairy sector will reduce its emissions. It is unfortunate that a joined-up approach between milk production and dairy beef into reducing emission seems to be unachievable.

The Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group had its first meeting in mid-June, five months after the Dairy Group. As yet they are still only working through the basics of the environmental challenges for the sector, which indicates where the priorities of the minister and farm organisations lie. The plan is to produce a report by the end of September.

What really struck me about the day in Grange was how happy farmers were to be at an event where they could mix and chat with friends and colleagues they hadn’t seen since before Covid entered our lives.

Social media and Zoom calls are poor substitutes for in-person conversation. Having been one of the first to arrive in the morning, and with plans to leave early, the day flew, and exhibits were starting to close before I made it to the final few stands.

Farmers, particularly full-time farmers, often have limited opportunities for social interaction and most beef farmers operate as a one-person unit, lacking the scale or the financial power to employ help.

I have conflicting views when I hear farmers say that they are taking a day off work to attend an event like the Grange open day.

No other business sector would consider such an event, where the main reason of attendance is to improve your business, to network and to learn about new research and technology, as a “day off”. As a sector with limited social interaction, an event packed with work-related stands is seen as socially important and a day off.

I’m noticing a large increase in open days, farm walks, information meetings and events filling my diary at the moment, which thankfully have replaced all the Covid online meetings.

There was a point during the second year of the pandemic when it was impossible to log in to all the online forums.

Farm safety

Minister of State Martin Hayden has responsibility for improving farm safety. It’s a topic that is very hard to highlight in an online forum, so, as a series of regional on-farm meetings take place over the next few weeks, we all should make an effort to attend our nearest one. It could be the most profitable few hours work we ever do.

As local shows get ready to resume again after their Covid-enforced break, hopes are high for large attendances through the gates. Many committees are reporting difficulties in getting volunteers to help out, and are struggling to reproduce what so many love to experience from a trip to their local show.

Anyone with a few hours to spare and willing to volunteer would be welcome at most shows around the country.

After two years of the pandemic, let’s make the most of the opportunities available over the summer to get back out into our local communities and rebuild our real social networks.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow