Angus Woods: Farm orgs must win back the hearts and minds of the general public – or farmers will suffer

The emergence of the Citizens’ Assembly and its influence on government decision-making will have a profound effect on farm lobbying in Ireland.

The days of a Minister for Agriculture and a few rural TDs making all the decisions that impact on farming are long gone.

In Brussels, where once it was only necessary to influence the Agricultural Commissioner and the Commission, now the EU Parliament, with its 751 MEPs and its various Committees, has become the starting point for many of the legislative changes, including CAP reform.

Similarly, the Citizens’ Assembly is made up of 100 members, from a diverse variety of backgrounds, so it very hard for any lobby organisation to influence its decisions in a short time-frame.

There are only six farmers in the 100 members, and when it comes to policy, getting six farmers to agree on the future of agriculture can be difficult enough, without trying to win over 94 non-farmers.

Eight farming organisations recently addressed the Citizens’ Assembly, giving the impression that farmers were well represented and had been given the opportunity to put their case to the individuals with the votes.

However, the muddled and contradictory approaches taken by the farm orgs in the weeks, months and years before addressing the Citizens’ Assembly will have helped form the opinions of the members about Irish farmers, long in advance of the meeting.

How we as farmers are viewed, and what the general population think of Irish agriculture, has become more important than ever.

In the future, political decision-makers will use mechanisms like the Assembly to deal with issues that are controversial, and that might cause difficulties for a small percentage of the total population, like farmers.

Finding the money to pay for all the policy changes is often an afterthought.

CAP funding — which originated as market support when EU prices failed to meet the costs of production — has been redirected to environmental policy, leaving European farmers vulnerable to international trade volatility.

Instead of providing additional funding for the extra environmental demands placed on them, schemes like convergence and front-loading have pitched farmers against farmers. This has divided the farm lobby.

With the next CAP reform process already underway, farming needs to have a plan in place to get more funding for any extra requirements placed on farms, rather than to allow the current situation to persist, where funds are taken from one group of farmers to give to another group of farmers.

Winning back a place in the hearts and minds of the general public is vital to Irish farmers.

Former IFA president, the late Alan Gillis, recognised the need to bridge the divide between farmers and non-farmers. The divide has increased significantly in the years since his term, and a serious charm offensive is now required.

With fewer people dependent on farming for their income every year, and a growing overall population, the percentages are stacked against us.

Instead of farm leaders and ordinary farmers using social media, press releases and the mainstream media to appeal to farmers, there is a need to use the limited opportunities available to find a way to represent farming that appeals to the general public.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow