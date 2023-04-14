Farming

Angus Woods: Farm orgs must win back the hearts and minds of the general public – or farmers will suffer

The rise of the Citizens’ Assembly makes it harder than ever for farmers to influence the corridors of power

Perception: Angus Woods says, How we farmers are viewed, and what the general population think of Irish agriculture, is more important than ever Expand

Perception: Angus Woods says, How we farmers are viewed, and what the general population think of Irish agriculture, is more important than ever

Angus Woods

The emergence of the Citizens’ Assembly and its influence on government decision-making will have a profound effect on farm lobbying in Ireland.

The days of a Minister for Agriculture and a few rural TDs making all the decisions that impact on farming are long gone.

