Angus Woods: EU politics is more important to us than local politics – we need to stay at the centre of the EU decision-making process

January 22, 1972 is a date that should be celebrated as it marks 50 years since Ireland became part of the EEC.

The then Taoiseach Jack Lynch signed the Accession Treaty in Brussels, which moved us from being a former colony of the UK, to being an equal partner in a then nine-country EEC.

Denmark and the UK signed on the same day.

It had been over 10 years since we first applied to join the EEC. As is still the case, everything was done in an open and transparent way and nothing was rushed in Brussels.

Despite being a republic, we were still economically tied to the UK, so when France first vetoed the UK in 1963, we were forced to re-think our application and re-apply in 1967.

Two points from this time stand out: France had deep concerns about the UK’s commitment to the EEC, which led to them vetoing the UK’s application twice; and it was a Conservative Prime Minister, Ted Heath, who signed the Accession Treaty for the UK.

Since the Treaty of Rome in 1957, CAP has been a cornerstone of European policy. It is regarded as the most successful EU policy within Brussels.

Initially, its role was to provide enough safe and affordable food for Europe’s citizens. It has evolved significantly since then and with discussions already starting around CAP reform post-2027, it’s clear that CAP is in constant evolution.

When we joined first, we were considered one of the disadvantaged countries, and extra funds were pointed in our direction via the European Regional Development Fund.

EU membership has lifted our standard of living dramatically, but now those funds are moving eastward to help develop other less-well-off EU countries, and we now contribute more to the EU than we receive.

But CAP is still worth €1.5bn per year to Irish farmers and the rural economy. All the research shows that farmers spend the vast majority of their money in their local areas.

When it comes to policy reform, there are no last-minute deals of significance cut in dark rooms.

Policy-making takes place over a number of years, and if you don’t have a policy position early in the negotiations, you get left behind as the time-line for policy reform is well flagged in advance.

Farmers need to be aware of this. A repeat of the McConalogue reform package, where most of the farm organisations had little policy or direction until after the main decisions were made, would be a disaster for the remaining farms solely dependent on farming for their income.

There is no doubt that Ireland has benefited greatly from being part of the EU. In an era where bad news sells, the good story is often forgotten.

The RTÉ’s Reeling In the Years is one of my favourite TV programmes. The old clips of Ireland in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s should be compulsory viewing for everyone as a reminder of where we have come from.

Poverty was widespread, both in urban and rural areas. Large families living on small farms, tenement housing in cities, emigration, lack of gender equality, lack of workers’ rights, and many other inequities in society were commonplace.

The Ireland of today would have been unimaginable back in the 1960s before we joined the EEC, when Church and State were working closely together.

The financial difficulties experienced on Irish farms during the Economic War with the UK of the 1930s highlighted the importance of having more than one market for our produce.

Before joining the EEC, the UK imported a significant amount of food from former colonies and non-EU countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

Their exclusion via tariffs opened up opportunities for Irish food in both the UK and the rest of the EEC.

The forward-thinking farm leaders of the ’70s recognised immediately where they needed proper representation: they acquired an office in Brussels right next to the EU Commission and the EU Parliament.

Irish farming and our agriculture industry has gained significantly from being in the EU. Along with CAP funding, free access to the EU single market has helped reduce our dependence on the UK to buy our agricultural produce.

The UK is still very important to us as an export market — and Brexit difficulties have highlighted this — but tariff-free access into 26 EU countries is vital to our wider economy.

As the EU has grown from six countries, to nine, and now to 27, Brussels has had to evolve.

No longer is CAP decided between the Agricultural Commissioner and farm representatives. The whole of society is involved in an open, transparent way which evolves over time. Power shifts happen and policies change.

The solidarity shown to us around the Brexit negotiations underlined the importance of being part of a united group of countries, particularly for a small nation like Ireland.

The key for us now is to stay relevant and at the centre of the EU decision-making process.

As a country we need to send the best possible representatives to the EU parliament in the 2024 elections, along with a steady stream of the best civil servants at our disposal.

Brussels is where the big decisions are made, and the EU is key to our futures.

Joining the EU was the single biggest step to becoming a proud nation.

Too often Irish politicians only focus on local politics. Our seat at the table of Europe’s leaders is where we belong.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow