Angus Woods: Don’t rush headlong into dairy calf to beef — low-stocked suckler farms are on the rise

Examine how Teagasc’s new profit forecasts relate to your farm in the changing economic climate before making a rash decision

Economic realities: &lsquo;Many of our better suckler farmers would be no better off financially switching to dairy calf to beef&rsquo;

Angus Woods

Over the last 10 years there has been an increasing amount of data gathered from farmers. And many farmers don’t like it.

They resent that the data about profitability, margins and practices — harvested through the likes of the National Farm Survey and profit monitors — is made publicly available. They feel that it gives processors knowledge of on-farm profitability that they wouldn’t have otherwise.

