Angus Woods: Don’t rush headlong into dairy calf to beef — low-stocked suckler farms are on the rise

Over the last 10 years there has been an increasing amount of data gathered from farmers. And many farmers don’t like it.

They resent that the data about profitability, margins and practices — harvested through the likes of the National Farm Survey and profit monitors — is made publicly available. They feel that it gives processors knowledge of on-farm profitability that they wouldn’t have otherwise.

But the reality is different.

The whole processing industry, whether it is dairy or beef, is run by men and women who have their own farms or at least grew up on a farm. At any local co-op, the staff are mainly farmers, and it’s the same with procurement people.

Most of the people in charge of international sales of beef that I’ve met are farming at the weekend.

They all know what level of profitability is on any type of farm from their own experience.

In the advisory services, both Teagasc and private consultants, the dynamic is similar. The same is also true for ICBF and Bord Bia.

I have no issue with the data being collected. I’m more concerned with how the data is presented to farmers, how farmers interpret the data, and how it is used to influence policy formation.

Last week Teagasc revised their profit forecasts for the suckler sector. It’s a valuable piece of work if used in the right way.

The initial response was criticism of Teagasc, but the figures merely reflect the way the economic environment has changed on Irish suckler farms in the last year, with input costs soaring.

The new data is throwing up some questions which each farmer needs to answer in relation to their own farm — in particular, stocking rate.

The figures clearly indicates that suckler farms at the lower stocking rate of 1.6 livestock units per hectare (LU/ha) are better off financially now, as the rise in beef price has been more than the rise in input expenditure.

Their target Net Margin has risen from €274 /ha in 2020 to €351 /ha in 2022.

The story is different on suckler farms with a stocking rate of 2.6 LU/ha, where the rise in the beef price has not been enough to meet their rise in input costs, leaving them worse off. Their target Net Margin has fallen from €440/ha in 2020 to €366 /ha in 2022.

If this data was used properly in policy formation, it could have been taken into account when the silage support scheme was being drawn up, and the money targeted at those worst affected by rising input costs.

It will be interesting to see the revised estimates for the dairy-calf to beef system when they are announced. What values for beef, fertiliser, meal and milk replacer are used? Will they be the same as the values used for the suckler sector?

There is a hope in some quarters that suckler farmers will switch to rearing dairy calves to beef, but there are many questions that need answering before anyone should sell their suckler cows.

For dairy calf to beef to be profitable, a high stocking rate along with high levels of inputs and excellent calf health and grassland management are required. The three main inputs are fertiliser, meal and milk-replacer, all of which are much more expensive now, and will not be balanced by the rise in the beef price.

The announcement by Teagasc this week that a lease had been signed for a 277ac dairy-calf to beef demo farm in Tipperary is significant and needed. Their stated aim is to achieve a Net Margin of €500 /ha using best technologies and intensive grassland management.

The revised Teagasc suckler data is showing that a suckler farm stocked at 2.6LU/ha using clover has a higher target Net Margin of €540/ha.

So rather than advocating a switch to rearing dairy calves — like former Teagasc director Gerry Boyle — the advice should be to continue improving the genetic merit of the suckler cows and bulls, improve grassland management, increase clover in grass swards and reduce chemical fertiliser usage.

All of which would reduce the carbon footprint of the suckler herd and increase profitability.

When dairy-calves to beef is compared to well-managed suckler farming, there is very little in the difference financially, but at least with your suckler herd you’re in charge of the genetics.

I’ve spoken to a few suckler farmers who are thinking about making the switch, but when you look at the economic facts, many of our better suckler farmers would be no better off financially.

The most important thing for farmers is that the metrics are continually updated, and farmers need to accept that movements in input and output prices affect the final predictions every time.

There is no point in complaining about changing advice when the key input prices are so volatile, like they are at the moment.

Now is not the time for snap decisions and switching systems in the false belief that profit margins are higher elsewhere.

When everyone is running in one direction, it might be wise to turn and walk slowly the other way.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow