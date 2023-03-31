Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Angus Woods: Dairy farmers need a plan B for their calves – they can’t rely on exporting them to Europe

The recent closure of one of the two control ports in Cherbourg underlines how the future of live export is far from guaranteed

Concern: &lsquo;How would each Irish dairy farm cope if the live export of calves was unexpectedly stopped just before the spring-calving season kicked off?&rsquo;. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Concern: &lsquo;How would each Irish dairy farm cope if the live export of calves was unexpectedly stopped just before the spring-calving season kicked off?&rsquo;. Photo: Roger Jones

Concern: ‘How would each Irish dairy farm cope if the live export of calves was unexpectedly stopped just before the spring-calving season kicked off?’. Photo: Roger Jones

Concern: ‘How would each Irish dairy farm cope if the live export of calves was unexpectedly stopped just before the spring-calving season kicked off?’. Photo: Roger Jones

Angus Woods

Every year when the busy lambing and calving season is over, I like to do an analysis on how the season went. It’s important to take the time to do this, otherwise the same mistakes can be repeated year after year.

I used to think that waiting until the season was over, when I’ve had some rest, was the best time to do my season review.

Most Watched

Privacy