Angus Woods: Dairy farmers need a plan B for their calves – they can’t rely on exporting them to Europe

Every year when the busy lambing and calving season is over, I like to do an analysis on how the season went. It’s important to take the time to do this, otherwise the same mistakes can be repeated year after year.

I used to think that waiting until the season was over, when I’ve had some rest, was the best time to do my season review.

However, recently I’ve changed my mind, and now I think it’s best to make notes for changes when I’m in the thick of it, as it’s easy to forget the near-misses and close shaves that can be thrown at you by weather and unforeseen circumstances.

On productive farms, problems such as labour shortages and oppressive workloads recur each year, and on dairy farms calf-rearing is a constant concern for many.

Dairy farmers are business people, and all modern businesses spend time developing risk mitigation plans, which are continually updated. ​

For dairy farmers who sell their calves, risks include the possibility of either a major disruption to normal calf-sale patterns, or the ending of the sale of calves to European farmers.

The French government’s recent closure of the Pignet Control Post in Cherbourg — over an alleged animal welfare issue — is a case in point.

Read More

How would each Irish dairy farm cope if the live export of calves was unexpectedly stopped just before the spring-calving season kicked off?

There are two control posts just outside Cherbourg: the Pignet, and the state-of-the-art Qualivia. Having only two available resting stops for Irish calves in France is very risky for the continued sale of Irish calves into the EU common market, of which we are members.

There are other facilities, but their distance from Cherbourg precludes them under current transport legislation and any new rulings are likely to tighten the transport laws, not relax them.

Animal welfare campaigners have long been opposed to the transport of animals of all ages, and their ultimate goal is the prevention of movement of calves within the EU, and the cessation of all exports of livestock outside the EU.

They are fiercely determined, and are willing to play a long game to gather video footage or other evidence that would support their cause — there have been cases of campaigners infiltrating large farms, by getting work as temporary labourers.

The short timespan of the Irish grass-based spring-calving period means that the two control posts are under-utilised for most of the year, but at full capacity for a short window in spring.

Animal welfare campaigners know that this time of year is when they are most likely to gather any evidence they need, which is why calf welfare standards need to be strictly adhered to.

The permanent closure of even one of the two depots would be a terrible blow for Irish farmers and would force a re-think around how and when calves are marketed for sale to European farmers.



It’s proving harder than expected to get non-dairy farmers to switch into calf rearing, and the question for dairy farmers is: how would you cope during a wet spring-calving period, with a yard full of calves and the cows still housed?

Is there adequate labour, housing and calf-feeding equipment available?

The reduction in milk price is making headlines but once TAMS 3 opens, anyone concerned about their risk mitigation plan for calves should avail of the grants available to de-risk their business.

The further away from the calving period we get, the more likely it is that any difficulties will be forgotten, so it is vital that proper assessments are made now and plans are put in place to minimise risk.

The movement of Irish calves to continental Europe is vital to many dairy farms’ business model, but it is not a guaranteed option.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow