Angus Woods: Bribery scandal does not mean EU is broken

The recent arrests and detentions by Belgian police in Brussels have the potential to be very damaging to the credibility of the European political system.

Belgian police have searched over 20 houses and offices in Brussels, including the homes of two MEPs.

One of the MEPs, Eva Kaili was detained in prison after a large sum of money was found. Kaili is a Greek MEP from a Greek socialist party, Pasok, and also one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament.

The scandal is based on allegations about possible cash for influence, centred around Qatar. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Europe’s desire to wean itself off Russian gas has seen Qatar emerge as an important alternative energy source.

The European Parliament have suspended talks relating to visa-free travel to the EU by Qatari nationals because of the scandal.

For anyone with an anti-EU agenda or Euro-skeptic concerns regarding the decision-making powers of the European Parliament, the scandal will be viewed as proof that Brussels is corrupt.

What the scandal proves is that the European Parliament is only as good as the people that we, and other countries, elect to represent us there.

For people trying to make a living from farming, the European Parliament has become increasingly important over the last decade.

CAP funding makes up a large percentage of farm income on dry-stock and tillage farms, while TAMS funding alongside CAP payments have played a key role in allowing dairy farmers to modernise and expand. The pork and poultry sectors have access to substantial TAMS funding.

The European Parliament, Council and Commission are the three pillars involved in deciding the budget and direction of both the last and next CAP reform. In practice, the Parliament holds the balance of power in the decision-making process, and the Agricultural Commissioner has to formulate a policy around what would potentially be approved by the Parliament.

This was not the case for previous CAP reforms. Lobbyists from all sectors now know how important it is to get the support of MEPs.

The agricultural sector across Europe has been slow to properly recognise the power and importance of all the European Parliamentary committees, and who chairs and sits on each committee. Just focusing on the Agricultural Committee isn’t enough any more.

There are 705 MEPs in total, of which only 13 are Irish. Expecting the 13 Irish MEPs to be able to dramatically influence European policies on their own is unrealistic in an enlarged EU. This is why forming alliances and working within committees and sub-committees of the parliament is so important.

The next round of European elections is planned for autumn 2024, and there will only be three years after the election until the next CAP reform is signed into law. The drafting phase will be well underway by election time in 2024, with the key parameters identified, and the groundwork for the next CAP budget firmly established.

The current MEPs will have had significant influence on the direction of CAP post 2027, and also environmental legislation, European trade policies, live exports, banning crop-protection products and many other issues, which, all combined, will determine the future of European agriculture.

The alleged taking of bribes to influence the work of the EU parliament by a small number of people doesn’t mean the system is broken, it just means we need to pay close attention to who we elect, and what they say and do.

Ireland, like every other country, has had cases of corrupt local and national politicians topping the polls, even though some may even have had criminal records.

National politics tend to dominate Irish thinking, but the importance of Europe and the European Parliament is evolving, and as farmers, we need to take a closer look at what is being discussed in the Parliament and in its many committees.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s CAP reforms become active this January, and while there will be adjustments needed, the main focus of the Irish farm organisations needs to switch to the next reform package to avoid repeating the mistakes of the 2023/27 CAP reform process.

Big business and countries such as Qatar would not bother trying to bribe MEPs and their aides if they believed that policies couldn’t be influenced in advance.

They can, and in an ethical manner, without resorting to bribery, but you need to know what you are looking for. Farmers are not in a position to bribe anyone, so they need their lobbyists to be much smarter, with clear policies and to know exactly what they want MEPs to deliver for the sector.

Sitting on the fence complaining about policies being forced on us is the safest place for farm leaders, but it is going to cost farmers dearly in the long run, as other lobby groups with clear policies get to set the agenda in the European parliament.

​Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow.