Angus Woods: Beef sector needs to stop moaning about dairy-bred animals and start focusing on the real battles

The Irish beef sector has suffered from a lack of trust and cohesion which has been simmering for decades.

Even when the farmer co-ops owned their own beef factories, beef prices and security of payment were serious concerns.

I can clearly remember my parents rushing to the bank to lodge the cheque from the factory, after waiting for the post for two weeks, and then the nervous wait until it cleared many days later.

The concern around bouncing cheques has gone, but the issue of trust is deep-rooted, although an increasing number of farmers and factories are building solid working relationships.

I have always been puzzled by how quickly farmers apportion blame when beef prices are not where we would like them to be.

The factories are first in the firing line, followed by Bord Bia and the government and so on.

Conspiracy theories are drawn up without too much time spent analysing the market.

Probably the most divisive theory involves beef farmers versus dairy farmers, and the feeling that dairy beef is undermining beef incomes.

I have never understood the thinking. There is a problem with the quality of beef cattle being bred on a small number of dairy farms, but the majority are producing animals that there is no problem finding a home for.

I can understand arguments over issues like land rental or clashes of personality, but I can’t find any data to back up the dairy beef versus suckler beef argument when looked at from an EU market perspective.

We can expect an increased number of calves destined for beef coming from the dairy herd.

The sale of some of these calves into the single market in future years is in serious doubt — and will they affect our beef price?

Given that we export 90pc of the beef we produce, with the EU and UK our most valuable markets, what their consumers want is key to our success.

There is a lot of data available around changing consumer trends.

In Ireland, there have been significant changes in meat consumption over the last 30 years.

I often asked a room full of beef farmers, how many sat down with their family for a traditional Sunday roast on a regular basis? Not too many raised their hands.

The majority were more likely to stop at a garage for a burger or breakfast roll.

More beef is being consumed in minced form. Research in the UK indicates a clear preference for chicken, pork or mince from Monday to Friday, leaving only the weekend for the higher-value beef cuts.

Once you move into the weekend, food services play a bigger part —and provenance isn’t as important. Across Europe, the Brazilian imports are sold mainly in the food service sector.

The supermarkets now require more information on traceability, welfare and environmental standards; unless their criteria are met, we won’t get onto their shelves and will end up dependent on the food-service market.

When the consumers are standing in front of the meat counter or fridge, considering what to buy, the prominent display is usually beef, pork or chicken, with less shelf space for lamb and fish.

This is where the real competition is. Not suckler beef versus dairy beef, but beef versus pork and chicken.

The majority of consumers make split-second decisions on what they are going to buy, then move on to the next item on their list.

Price is key. And the price differences are stark. According to the most recent EU data, prices paid to producers were: beef 4.31/kg; pork 1.32/kg; poultry 2.09/kg; lamb 7.35/kg.

The importance of price is reflected in the average yearly EU meat consumption figures per person for 2021: beef 10.6kg; pigmeat 32.5kg; poultry 23.5kg; lamb 1.4/kg.

The forecast for beef in the EU is that by 2031, consumption will be down to 9.7/kg per person and the EU cow herd will decrease by 7pc — which is 2.1 million cattle, and a reduction of 600,000t of beef.

That’s a really significant drop and follows a trend of declining red meat consumption, while white meat consumption has been growing.

White meats are rarely mentioned in the debate on climate change, and the major expansion in this sector seems to have passed unnoticed by most people.

The EU is now the world’s largest exporter of pigmeat, and producers are selling pork at less than a third of the beef price.

CAP supports have always played a large role in beef farm incomes but the changes in the McConalogue reform package will move more funding away from beef farms.

Environmental and consumption challenges don’t allow for the ramping up of production on beef farms to match the expanding pig and poultry operations — where economies of scale mean that feed can be bought by the boat-load.

Agricultural economists reckon a prolonged period of high grain prices will help our Irish grass-based dairy sector compete against countries with a grain-based system.

In beef, we also need a period of high grain prices to drive the price of pork and poultry higher, which would give our grass-based beef system the break it deserves, regardless of whether the cattle originated in the suckler or dairy herd.

This is something our hard-pressed tillage sector would be happy to support.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow