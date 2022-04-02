Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Angus Woods: Abandoned productive farmers paying a levy for nothing

It's hard to see where tillage farmers can get the support they need. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

It's hard to see where tillage farmers can get the support they need. Photo: Roger Jones

It's hard to see where tillage farmers can get the support they need. Photo: Roger Jones

It's hard to see where tillage farmers can get the support they need. Photo: Roger Jones

Angus Woods

I attended a meeting hosted by the Department of Agriculture in Carlow last week to inform farmers of the changes that are part of Ireland’s CAP strategic plan.

These changes will have considerable impact at farm level. There are things we need to do and watch out for in advance of January 2023.

Most Watched

Privacy