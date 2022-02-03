Angus Woods: 55pc of Irish beef is dairy-bred, so beef sector must be part of talks on cutting dairy emissions

Minister McConalogue has taken a significant step towards addressing the emissions reduction targets that agriculture will have to meet. The setting up of the Food Vision Dairy Group is significant, as dairying is the high-profile growth sector in agriculture, along with the pig and poultry sectors.

There is no chance of agriculture reaching its 22pc minimum reduction target without these three sectors putting realistic plans in place and discussing how their expansion plans can be accommodated under the Climate Action Plan restrictions.

Prof Gerry Boyle, the chair of the group, has a strong track record in defending the Irish dairy model that has been promoted by Teagasc in recent years. Having recently been appointed to the board the of Arrabawn dairy co-op, the former director of Teagasc was the voice of agriculture on the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), which was instrumental in the drafting of the Climate Action Plan.

One of the key recommendations from the CCAC in the Climate Action Plan summary is that Ireland is going to “manage emissions from our dairy herd and transform our model of beef production”.

Dairy beef has always been a significant part of the Irish beef sector. Under the McSharry CAP reform package, dairy beef was treated in the same way as suckler beef, in being eligible for a 10- and 22-month premium, slaughter premium and extensification payments.

All those payments contributed to the value of Ireland’s total CAP payments, which is now being redirected away from the beef sector, a process which will accelerate under the McConalogue CAP reform package.

Along with reducing CAP payments, there are new challenges emerging for beef in the form of carbon labelling in the not too distant future. This includes dairy beef, which will have to compete with the white meats, not only on price, but with carbon footprint too.

Read More

This left me wondering why there were no representatives from the beef sector present at the first sitting of the Food Vision Dairy Group. Two of the three biggest meat processors now have producer schemes which are looking to improve the dairy beef opportunities for finishers.

Both processors have years of data and research completed. Surely the beef processors need to be present at all discussions about the future of dairy production? Both processors appear to be not in favour of Jersey genetics as part of the future of Irish beef production, and both groups would be reflecting their research on finishing cattle and the demands of supermarkets across the UK and Europe.

Is their exclusion from the talks down to the fact that Teagasc have been promoting inclusion of Jersey, or is it something else? It is called the Food Vision Dairy Group, not the Milk Vision Dairy Group.

During my discussions with farmers who are in favour of the Jersey cross-bred model, I’ve regularly been told that either the calf is a by-product or else the carbon footprint of the calf is someone else’s problem once it goes out the gate. Neither scenarios are acceptable.

In terms of volume, 55pc of Irish beef originates in the dairy herd. In terms of heads of cattle, almost 60pc of cattle processed in Ireland originate in the dairy herd. The percentage of dairy-bred stock will rise over the next few years through a combination of increasing dairy cow numbers and a shrinking suckler herd.

With the obvious challenges that lie ahead in relation to the sale of calves into the single market, we could well be in a scenario where all the dairy-bred progeny remain on the island and will have to be factored in when looking for the 22pc reduction by 2030.

Surely we need a little more joined-up thinking on this? It is in everyone’s best long-term interest to get this right.

Every dairy farm in the country sells more than milk. Beef — whether in the form of calves, stores, finished cattle or cull cows — is a major part of our dairy system and we need to reflect that in our thinking and policy-making.

It is vital that ALL parts of the production from our dairy herds are represented in the discussion around cutting emissions.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow