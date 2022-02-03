Farming

Angus Woods: 55pc of Irish beef is dairy-bred, so beef sector must be part of talks on cutting dairy emissions

Significant step taken with the setting up of the Food Vision Dairy Group but why were there no representatives from the beef sector at its first meeting? 

Origins: Three-fifths of the cattle processed in Ireland come from the dairy herd. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Origins: Three-fifths of the cattle processed in Ireland come from the dairy herd. Photo: Patrick Browne

Angus Woods

Minister McConalogue has taken a significant step towards addressing the emissions reduction targets that agriculture will have to meet. The setting up of the Food Vision Dairy Group is significant, as dairying is the high-profile growth sector in agriculture, along with the pig and poultry sectors.

There is no chance of agriculture reaching its 22pc minimum reduction target without these three sectors putting realistic plans in place and discussing how their expansion plans can be accommodated under the Climate Action Plan restrictions.

