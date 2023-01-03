Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Angus approach can provide inspiration for tackling farming’s emissions challenge

Margaret Donnelly

Angus and Hereford brands are now premium products. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Angus and Hereford brands are now premium products. Photo: Getty Images

Angus and Hereford brands are now premium products. Photo: Getty Images

Angus and Hereford brands are now premium products. Photo: Getty Images

Necessity is the mother of invention and that attitude will be needed in spades over the coming years if the agri sector is to deliver on its climate targets and survive.

While the Government launched its Climate Action Plan before Christmas, details on exactly how agriculture will be able to reduce its emissions by 25pc by 2030 remain scant.

Most Watched

Privacy