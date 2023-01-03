Angus approach can provide inspiration for tackling farming’s emissions challenge

Necessity is the mother of invention and that attitude will be needed in spades over the coming years if the agri sector is to deliver on its climate targets and survive.

While the Government launched its Climate Action Plan before Christmas, details on exactly how agriculture will be able to reduce its emissions by 25pc by 2030 remain scant.

But there is a lot of hope for the sector as its options on how to tackle the problem are far more varied and plentiful than other sectors.

Inspiration of how it sometimes takes a challenge to spur the motivation for greater success can be found on pages 8&9, where we look at how Angus and Hereford breeds have carved out very strong brands, with shorthorn producers now looking to emulate this success.

The challenge of continental breeds beginning to dominate the beef sector in the 80s and 90s spurred those involved in the Angus breed to look at how they could differentiate themselves in a very crowded market that was, and still is to a large extent, dominated by commodity products.

What the Angus and Hereford brands have done is a great success story of Irish agriculture and one that’s often overlooked.

But they have created a premium product that makes them stand out in a crowded market and ensures not only a future path for the breed, but also a premium price for producers.

Both Angus and Hereford programmes started small, but have built up resilient brands with unique selling points.

And their success didn’t happen overnight. But it gives a great insight into how a vision to produce something different in an already crowded market can pay off.

Hopefully, there will be other pioneers in the agri sector, who can see opportunities over the coming years in the challenges that lie ahead in reducing emissions from the sector.

It’s those with a vision that will help drive a prosperous sector with a viable future — a future everyone in the sector wants.