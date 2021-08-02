Andrew Bergin: Tax-free agroforestry timber sales could make a nice pension for an arable farmer

There are examples of silvopasture in Ireland, which combines livestock and trees

Agroforestry combines forestry with the production of livestock or crops in the same piece of land. This is supposed to benefit both enterprises and improve the environment.

There are examples in Ireland of silvopasture, which combines livestock and trees, but I am not aware of any silvoarable, where rows of trees are planted in fields growing combinable crops.

In a silvoarable field, the trees provide wildlife corridors for birds, insects and mammals, food and shelter for pollinators and add huge diversity to monocropped fields.

They can mop up surplus nutrients, which could otherwise end up in rivers, and they build up lots of carbon. The arable crop benefits from this diversity through natural control of damaging insects, availability of pollinators, more diverse soil biology, shelter from the trees and possibly better water regulation.

On the other hand, shading, drought, bird damage and control of grass weeds could be problems. Trees in agroforestry benefit from wider spacing and, with proper management, should perform as well as, or better than, in a conventional plantation.

Like most arable farmers, I know a bit about growing crops, but little or nothing about growing trees so it’s not easy for me to assess the merits of agroforestry. Combine this with no local knowledge of the combination and some thorny regulatory issues and it’s not an easy sell.

For instance, I use 24m tramlines and if I plant a 2.5m wide row of trees between each one, they stretch out to 26.5m, so 9pc of the body of the field is not growing an annual crop.

On my average field size of 8ha, my 24m headland tramline occupies about 25pc of the field and this reduces the uncropped area to 7pc of the field. If I want to maintain my gross margin from the field, the two enterprises together must take up that slack.

Ignoring direct payments for the moment, this income has to come from improved margin on the annual crop, margin from the trees or a combination of the two.

It is hard to accurately predict the margin from the annual crop in agroforestry, but if I assume that it can be maintained at the level of my other fields, then I need to achieve the same per-hectare margin on the area under trees.

The trees may produce income from timber, biomass and fruit and nuts, but sales will not start for a number of years, or even decades, and there are high once-off establishment costs to consider. As a crop farmer, I will need expert help to calculate these costs and returns.

Coming back to the direct payments, an agroforestry grant is available to help with establishment, but maintenance payments run out after five years, rather than the 15 years available for conventional forestry. It’s not really clear to me whether the agroforestry land is permanently reclassified as ‘forest land’.

Reclassification would protect the trees, but could limit eligibility for agri-environmental schemes, although recent signals are that Basic Payment Scheme payments would not be affected. Importantly, permanent forest reclassification could significantly reduce the value of arable land and a farmer’s capacity to borrow.

It’s also not clear whether the eventual sale of timber from agroforestry is subject to income tax or enjoys the same exemptions as conventional forestry.

Tax-free income from the sale of mature timber from agroforestry could make an attractive pension for an arable farmer. Earlier sales of biomass or other produce could provide an extra stream of income on the farm.

As well as diversifying income, agroforestry has the capacity to fulfil many of our environmental and carbon commitments in arable farming.

A lot needs to be done to see if and how it works here. Without clarity around regulations and taxation, we may never find out as nobody is going to try it.

We pride ourselves on growing great trees and great crops, so it would be a pity to miss the opportunity to see if we can do the two together.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare