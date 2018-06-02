Analysis: Revamp could dismantle EU’s level playing field

The much-maligned Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is among the EU’s oldest policies and, for many, its most successful.

The much-maligned Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is among the EU’s oldest policies and, for many, its most successful.

Its roots can be traced to 1950s Western Europe, whose societies had been damaged by World War II and where agriculture had been crippled and food supplies could not be guaranteed.

It has faced significant challenges in the intervening years, with food mountains and huge payments to individuals all generating controversy with the public. Among the key principles underpinning the CAP over the past 56 years has been the commonality of its rules and regulations across all member states – farmers from Malta to Finland and from Ireland to Poland all on a level playing field.

This convention has often angered farmers who could never understand how a beef farmer in Mayo had to comply with the same rules as an olive farmer in Italy. Many countries and farm groups have argued that member states should have a greater say in how the policy is implemented in their countries. They now have an ally in Agriculture Comm-issioner Phil Hogan, whose proposals to revamp the CAP will put individual member states in the driving seat.