Ireland’s latest deal to get beef into China is welcomed by industry, but its success can only be judged by the return to farmers.

Analysis: Breakthrough deal has to benefit farmers to be seen as a real success

This year is the year of the dog in the Chinese calendar and the next time it will come around again will be 12 years’ time – 2030.

Twelve years is a long time and could see a hugely different economic landscape for the Irish agri-food sector. With Brexit looming on the horizon it’s putting a big black cloud over our most profitable beef market and where around 50pc of our beef currently goes.

Any hindrance to that market would be a disaster for Irish beef exports and has the potential to destroy our beef sector. Quite simply, if there are additional costs or barriers or a lack of regulatory alignment for Irish beef going into the UK after Brexit happens, which is due to happen in less than 12 months, it could simply mean Irish beef going into the UK will have to find a new home.