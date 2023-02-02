Farming

An Cailín Ciúin has a lesson all farmers must heed

Angus Woods

An Cailín Ciúin, which centres on the impact of a farm accident, underlines how we should incentivise more farmers to attend farm safety/farmer health courses

Thought-provoking: nominated An Cailín Ciúin is mostly set on a dairy farm in Waterford in the 1980s

I recently watched the Oscar-nominated An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), a thought-provoking Irish language film mostly set on a dairy farm in Waterford in the 1980s.

The contrast with a modern hi-tech dairy farm is stark, but the film underlines how the issue of farm safety, and the long-lasting consequences of a farm accident, are the same now as they were then. Without wishing to spoil an excellent film for you, the impact of a farm accident weighs heavily on the characters in the film.

