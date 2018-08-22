Farm Ireland
Alan Matthews: Global influences on farm incomes all appear to spell doom and gloom

At the end of July, Teagasc released its situation and outlook mid-year update for 2018. This updates its annual release last December, which provided the first indication of how 2018 might turn out for Irish farming.

The December report was prepared with the caveat that normal weather conditions were assumed.

As everyone knows, the weather in 2018 has been anything but normal. The big change in the mid-year update is the much greater expenditure on inputs, particularly feed, now expected in 2018 as a result of the fodder shortage caused by the late spring and summer drought.

The Teagasc report focuses on the situation and outlook for four major commodities — dairy, beef, sheep and cereals.

It does not provide a forecast of the economic accounts for agriculture as a whole, which would show the impacts on aggregate farm income.

In reviewing the 2018 updated estimates, we should recall that 2016 but particularly 2017 were exceptionally good years for Irish farm incomes.

Agricultural factor income, which is a measure of the value added by agricultural production including direct payments, averaged around €2.6 billion in nominal terms with little variation between 1990 and 2014, apart from the awful year in 2009.

It hit a record €4 billion in 2017, despite a modest decline in the contribution of direct payments.

Agricultural entrepreneurial income, which corresponds to family farm income, averaged around €1.8 billion between 1990 and 2014, again with little variation apart from 2009.

It also jumped to a record €3.2 billion in 2017.

Averages, as we know, can be misleading at the regional or enterprise level. The Teagasc 2017 National Farm Survey shows that average family farm income rose 32pc in 2017. Family farm income on dairy farms rose by 65pc, on tillage farms by 20pc, on sheep farms by 6pc, but were unchanged on cattle farms. Even in that record year, 35pc of farms had a family farm income less than €10,000.

In its December situation and outlook, Teagasc forecast that aggregate farm income in 2018 would decline by around 8pc. For dairy, this was based on a 10pc fall in milk prices offset by a 4pc increase in milk deliveries, plus a 6pc increase in input costs per hectare. Net margins were forecast to fall by 24pc.

In December, Teagasc was forecasting a 3pc rise in cattle prices in 2018 compared to 2017, a moderate increase in volume and a 4–5pc increase in cattle gross margins. Lamb prices were expected to decrease and input expenditure to increase, leading to a decline in gross margins.

Also in December, Teagasc was forecasting a 7pc increase in output prices for cereal farms and, despite increased expenditure on inputs, a very small increase in gross margins.

Now compare these figures with its updated estimates last month. Instead of a fall in the dairy net margin of 24pc, Teagasc is now projecting a fall of 60pc.

It still projects that 2018 milk prices will be 10pc lower than in 2017 but now expects a fall in milk deliveries of around 1pc instead of an increase of 4pc, due to lower feeding rates and some culling of cows.

However, the big change is the projected increase in input costs of 23pc due to increased feed usage driven by adverse grass growing conditions, rather than the more modest 6pc foreseen in December. As a result, it expects family farm income on dairy farms to fall by 50pc this year.

On cattle farms, Teagasc has maintained its projections for a moderate increase in cattle prices and output volumes. However, increased expenditure on purchased feed due to the fodder difficulties has turned its projection of an increase of 4–5pc in gross margins into a fall of 12pc in family farm income.

Teagasc is now forecasting an increase in lamb prices in 2018 compared to 2017, in contrast to a fall last December. Thus, despite a significant increase in sheep feed purchases, it now believes gross margins will be only marginally lower than in 2017 but that net margins will decline by 8pc.

For cereal farms, the big change comes not on the input side, where Teagasc had already factored in higher input prices, but rather the impact of the abnormal weather on yields.

Although it cautions that final estimates will depend on weather conditions at harvest, it is now projecting a 27pc reduction in total tonnage compared to 2017 and a reduction of 25pc in family farm income on cereal farms.

Putting these numbers on family farm income together — a 50pc fall on dairy farms, a 12pc fall on cattle farms, a 25pc fall on tillage farms and an 8pc fall on sheep farms — it is clear that the overall fall in aggregate farm income will be significantly higher than the 8pc fall projected by Teagasc last December.

This fall in income is from a high base given that 2017 was a record year so it cannot be compared to the disastrous year in 2009.  But the worry for farmers is that this trend will continue in the coming years. 

There’s uncertainty over the form that Brexit will take in March next year and the growing possibility that there will be higher trade costs on exports to our most important market. There are also the possible implications of a disorderly Brexit on the sterling-euro exchange rate. Factor in the possible fallout from the trade war now being conducted by President Trump and the prospects for farm incomes in the immediate future are all on the downside.

Alan Matthews is Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin

