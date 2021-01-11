Alan Matthews: Brexit compromise has dragged us back from an economic cliff-edge

Let us be clear at the outset. Brexit was always going to be a lose-lose situation for both Ireland and the UK and not least for Irish agriculture.

Having said that, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) agreed on Christmas Eve between the UK and the EU which provisionally entered into force on January 1 this year was a very significant achievement for the two negotiating teams.

It represents a significant improvement over the ‘no deal’ Brexit that had threatened in the previous weeks. Critically, it prevents the imposition of tariffs on UK-EU trade, although subject to rules of origin to determine eligibility for the zero-tariff preferences.

As important, it provides an agreed basis on which to develop the longer-term relationship between the two parties. This is far preferable to the outcome we would have faced if there had been a bad-tempered break-up followed by a debilitating blame game.

The Agreement is only provisionally applied and is not yet home and dry. It has been adopted by the UK Parliament but has yet to be approved by the European Parliament.

It will also require unanimous approval in the EU Council. This is expected to happen by the end of February, although this date can be postponed.

Although in EU legal terms the TCA is an association agreement, Member States will not be parties to it and it will not require ratification by the individual Member States in their own right.

The Agreement provides for zero tariffs or quotas on trade in goods between the two parties, the first time the EU has agreed full liberalisation in a trade agreement.

However, this is not as unrestricted as it sounds. Any free trade agreement (as distinct from a customs union) comes with a set of rules of origin.

These rules determine whether a particular product originates in the partner country and thus can benefit from tariff-free access.

They are designed to avoid ‘tariff-hopping’ where a third country tranships its goods through the United Kingdom to avail of the zero tariff preferences that the Agreement offers.

Food products

Rules of origin lay down the minimum amount of processing that must take place in the exporting country to claim ‘origin’ and thus the right to benefit from the tariff preference.

For example, for electric cars exported between the UK and the EU after 2027, at least 55pc of the content must be of UK or EU origin if the car is to benefit from the zero tariff preference.

Rules of origin are also relevant to trade in food particularly for composite food products where some ingredients, such as sugar, cereals, coffee or cocoa, are sourced from third countries.

Rules of origin create an incentive to use locally-produced inputs in the production of food and drink for export to ensure eligibility for the zero tariff preference.

Another instance concerns distribution channels where goods are exported from an EU country to a supermarket distribution centre in the UK. Some of these goods may be sent further to the supermarket’s stores in Ireland.

Even though the product originated in the EU, it appears such trans-shipped goods may not qualify for zero-tariff preferences under current EU rules.

Even if trade is in principle free of tariffs, the TCA does not avoid the introduction of additional trade costs due to customs procedures, additional physical inspections when goods enter the UK or the EU, the need for health certificates for specific food products, changes in the treatment of VAT, and time and transport delays.

These are an inevitable consequence of the UK leaving the EU customs union and single market.

The full implications of these additional trade costs may have been masked in the first two weeks of the TCA as traffic volumes have been considerably lower than normal, due to pre-Christmas stockpiling, COVID restrictions, and because exporters are taking a wait-and-see attitude to how the new regulations will be implemented.

Stena Line has cancelled Irish Sea sailings due to a slump in freight demand, although additional direct services between Ireland and the EU may also be a contributory factor.

Still, there have been many reports of disruption to trade in the press and social media in recent days. Many of those affected are small companies that are not used to handling the requirements for exporting to third countries.

Larger companies that handle the great majority of agri-food exports will have such systems in place and are likely to be less affected.

The full impact of these additional trade frictions will take time to become apparent.

The TCA provides for arrangements such as mutual recognition of trusted traders programmes to ensure lighter customs formalities and smoother flow of goods.

The Agreement also allows for the possibility that Member States can enter into bilateral agreements with the UK concerning administrative cooperation in the field of customs and VAT, subject to Commission consent.

Ireland should explore this option to increase co-operation with the UK authorities and to minimise the cost of these new trade arrangements.

An innovative part of the Agreement concerns what are called ‘level playing field’ provisions in various areas including subsidies as well as environmental protection and climate change.

These are important for Irish farmers as they limit the extent to which UK producers can gain a competitive advantage through higher farm subsidies or laxer environmental regulations.

The Agreement includes reciprocal commitments not to reduce the level of environmental or climate protection or fail to enforce laws in a manner that affects trade.

Both sides have the right, in certain circumstances, and subject to arbitration, to take countermeasures if they believe they are being damaged by measures taken by the other party in subsidy policy, labour and social policy, or climate and environment policy.

How this will work out in practice remains to be seen. The Agreement does not require both parties to have harmonised standards, and divergence in regulations can be expected over time.

Already last week, at the Oxford Farming Conference, the Defra Minister, George Eustice, announced a public consultation on easing the regulatory framework for gene-editing at least in England. We may also see a situation where pesticides that are banned in the EU may be permitted for use by arable farmers in the UK if the authorities there take a different interpretation of the scientific evidence.

Irish agri-food and drink exports have slowly become less dependent on the UK market over time. In 2010, 42pc of exports went to the UK; this had dropped to 34pc in 2019. However, for specific segments, the UK still remains our most important market. It accounts for 45pc of cheese exports, 50pc of meat exports, and 67pc of exports of prepared consumer foods.

Higher trading costs

Brexit means this market is now less remunerative due to higher trading costs, although much will depend on how the sterling exchange rate evolves in the coming months.

The returns from selling in the UK may also reduce over time if the UK enters into free trade agreements with significant third country agricultural exporters.

The Irish government has responded by announcing a €100 million scheme for the food processing sector, intended to support the production of new or improved value added products and investment in production processes required by new markets. The EU has also included a €5 billion contingency fund in the EU budget to support sectors adversely affected by Brexit.

The extent to which Irish farmers and processors will need to draw on these funds will only become evident over time as the realities of Brexit take hold.

Alan Matthews is Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College Dublin