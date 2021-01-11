Farming

Alan Matthews: Brexit compromise has dragged us back from an economic cliff-edge

The deal between the UK and EU will come at a cost for Irish farmers and food exporters, but it provides a trading framework that avoids the worst case ‘No Deal’ scenario of heavy tariffs

Slowdown: The full implications of additional trade costs may have been masked in the first two weeks of the EU-UK agreement as traffic volumes have been considerably lower than normal. Photo: Colin Keegan

Alan Matthews

Let us be clear at the outset. Brexit was always going to be a lose-lose situation for both Ireland and the UK and not least for Irish agriculture.

Having said that, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) agreed on Christmas Eve between the UK and the EU which provisionally entered into force on January 1 this year was a very significant achievement for the two negotiating teams.

It represents a significant improvement over the ‘no deal’ Brexit that had threatened in the previous weeks. Critically, it prevents the imposition of tariffs on UK-EU trade, although subject to rules of origin to determine eligibility for the zero-tariff preferences.

