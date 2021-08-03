Farming

Farming

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue faces a tough crowd over CAP deal

Margaret Donnelly

Gauging opinion: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue chatting with farmer Seamie English Oola of Co Limerick and his grandson Jack during his visit to Cahir Mart in Co Tipperary Expand

Gauging opinion: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue chatting with farmer Seamie English Oola of Co Limerick and his grandson Jack during his visit to Cahir Mart in Co Tipperary

Most politicians have to face kissing babies when on the campaign trail. It’s a tried-and-tested photo shoot opportunity that sounds great on paper, but can end in tears — usually those of the baby.

Agriculture Ministers have no such luck, instead they are faced trying to charm Irish farmers, a tough audience at the best of times.

Fortunately, for most Ministers, that charm offensive takes place at the September Ploughing Championships, cushioned by the masses of other politicians on the charm offensive and thousands of farmers and rural dwellers enjoying a day out.

