Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue faces a tough crowd over CAP deal

Most politicians have to face kissing babies when on the campaign trail. It’s a tried-and-tested photo shoot opportunity that sounds great on paper, but can end in tears — usually those of the baby.

Agriculture Ministers have no such luck, instead they are faced trying to charm Irish farmers, a tough audience at the best of times.

Fortunately, for most Ministers, that charm offensive takes place at the September Ploughing Championships, cushioned by the masses of other politicians on the charm offensive and thousands of farmers and rural dwellers enjoying a day out.

However, now just under a year in office, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue never got that opportunity due to Covid lockdowns, so after the signing of the CAP deal in June, he announced he would bring the CAP deal “to every calving shed, every milking parlour, tillage field, every kitchen table to get farmers’ views on it”.

It makes sense in every way as it provides the Minister with ample ‘meet and greet’ opportunities as well as receiving feedback from farmers on the ground, which he plans to use to shape the country’s national CAP plan.

So, last Thursday, the Donegal Minister donned a suit, pink tie and some Dunlop wellies in Cahir Mart as part of his Grand Tour. There were no babies to kiss and just a small crowd of farmers to charm — and it was a tough crowd.

First up, the Minister chatted to farmers outside the mart and outlined that this consultation process before the ‘slice and dice’ of the CAP funds, through convergence, to Irish farmers. “So it is important that farmers get an input,” he told them.

However, the mood was mixed among the farmers who spoke to the Minister, with the division of CAP funds and climate change dominating the conversations.

“When you listen to the media, it’s like they are insulting us. Even last night on Prime Time they said the first thing that would have to be hit is agriculture,” one said, with its coverage of climate change the night before. “Do they not realise we are feeding them,” one asked the Minister.

“Absolutely,” the Minister replied and that a key part is that everyone has to be fed and there is a footprint involved in that and Irish farmers do it very well, he told them.

Meanwhile, an eight-strong IFA team muscled in on the Minister’s Grand Tour, with the troops well briefed and determined to set out the association’s issues and concerns and engage with the Minister for as long as possible.

Not everyone will agree with what the final deal is, the Minister admitted. But he said the important thing is that it is framed by farmers.

Expand Close Gauging opinion: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue chatting with farmer Seamie English Oola of Co Limerick and his grandson Jack during his visit to Cahir Mart in Co Tipperary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gauging opinion: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue chatting with farmer Seamie English Oola of Co Limerick and his grandson Jack during his visit to Cahir Mart in Co Tipperary

However, inside the mart, many farmers seemed nonplused by the visitor and paid little attention to the Minister and remained sitting around the ring, buying and selling cattle, those who engaged with the Minister had a mixed reaction to the Donegal man.

“Talk is cheap,” one farmer remarked after speaking to the Minister, in response to his explanation of convergence. “Our incomes are slipping.”

Another dismissed the Minister’s claim that the CAP pot is bigger.

“He says the pot is bigger but there is always going to be losers.”

Two other farmers around the ring both gave the Minister eight of 10 when asked about his performance to date.

Another remarked that it was great to see a Minister when there wasn’t an election.

Cajoled by the auctioneer to keep social distancing and their masks on, most farmers around the ring paid more attention to the trade than the Minister when he eventually made his way ringside and through to the viewing platform.

The cattle trade in Cahir was good last Thursday, the farmers remarked, but one farmer from Mitchelstown, who was looking to buy cattle, said they were expensive, although another summed it up as “farmers are never happy!”

With that prevailing attitude, the Agriculture Minister has a tough couple of months ahead of himself and an even tougher job convincing farmers after Ireland submits its CAP national plan that there are winners.