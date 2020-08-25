Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Agriculture and farmers the big losers as ministerial post remains unfilled

Margaret Donnelly

Stock picture Expand

Close

Stock picture

Stock picture

Stock picture

'We need a teetotal cocooner as the next Minister for Agriculture. He might last 10 weeks," said a texter to Marty Whelan on Lyric FM yesterday.

One thing is clear from the fall out from Golfgate: the position of Minister for Agriculture has turned into a running joke.

This not a positive development for farmers and in the long term, it may have significant consequences.