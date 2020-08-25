Agriculture and farmers the big losers as ministerial post remains unfilled

'We need a teetotal cocooner as the next Minister for Agriculture. He might last 10 weeks," said a texter to Marty Whelan on Lyric FM yesterday.

One thing is clear from the fall out from Golfgate: the position of Minister for Agriculture has turned into a running joke.

This not a positive development for farmers and in the long term, it may have significant consequences.

Micheál Martin has now lost two Ministers for Agriculture in just over 50 days, and for the second time in his short tenure he holds the position himself.

The suggestion that a successor to Dara Calleary won't be announced until the Dáil returns from recess would be another blow to farmers and the industry.

By now other cabinet Ministers are a full three months in the job and starting to get a handle on the huge task of running a government department.

As we enter the crucial period when Budget matters are thrashed out at cabinet, the new Minister for Agriculture will barely have their feet under the table, not to mind being on top of the brief. The briefing document for the new Minister runs to a couple of hundred pages - a fair bit of reading and 'getting up to speed' is required for anyone taking up the job.

After the farcical last few months, many in the sector are openly calling for a low-profile candidate for the position in the hope such a person "might make it to Christmas" as one industry leader put it to me over the weekend.

And unfortunately, as Fionnán Sheahan wrote in this paper after the election, the role's importance had diminished in recent years and the best outcome farmers could hope for would be that a party heavyweight like Calleary would be appointed.

Little did we know at the time how that would end up!

But his point was valid. Personalities are key around the cabinet table when it comes the distribution of exchequer funds, and a lightweight minister may not be able to secure the funding the sector has become accustomed too.

With the fallout from Covid-19 making unprecedented demands on government resources, how will calls from an unknown Minister for Agriculture barely days in the job be answered by the Department of Finance?