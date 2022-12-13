ACRES scheme looks to confound critics as 46,000 farmers apply

The ACRES scheme has confounded its critics.

Despite all the criticism and fear over the contents of the new scheme, some 46,000 farmers decided it’s worth their while to apply.

Farmers appear to have put to one side the impact of inflation on the scheme’s value, the more onerous nature of the measures at the farm level and decided that in the times we are in, it wouldn’t be wise to be turning down money.

It’s also the case that many farmers are anxious to take action to protect the environment and the numbers that have applied underline the potential of such schemes to drive action at farm level.

All in all it’s a massive win for the Government.

Indeed, the policymakers in Ag House might have arrived into work yesterday and said the scheme was almost too successful.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and his Government colleagues now face pressure to allow all 46,000 farmers into ACRES in the first year.

I’ve no doubt but the minister will be heading down to the Department of Finance saying the Government can’t very well be hammering onto farmers about the need for urgent Climate Action and then tell 16,000 of them to wait a year before they get started!

Meanwhile, the minister will also be asking his staff if they even have the capacity to deal with 46,000 ACRES participants next year — the scheme is more complex than those of the past and will require plenty of man-hours to ensure it runs smoothly.

Again, if the department is to live up to its aspirations when it comes to the environment, problems like this should be surmountable.

Indeed, it could be argued that the popularity of ACRES will embolden the Government and the department to be more ambitious with their schemes and push farmers farther.

Considering the possible contents of the Climate Action Plan in the coming weeks, the Government might be saying to themselves that beyond the rage and anger of farm organisations and opposition TDs, farmers might be quite happy to take bold climate action.

However, forestry schemes would show that financial incentives alone are often not enough to entice farmers — who shy away from committing to drastic long-term changes.