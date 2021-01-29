A wonderous thing to find my little house on the prairie under the manure pile

The other morning after returning from looking at our rare-breed English longhorn cattle, I dipped my head into the sheep shed to find one of the ewes laid out with two small legs emerged from her cervix. Kneeling down, I grabbed the lamb’s legs with my left hand and pulled him into the world.

Clearing the birth fluids from his nostrils, I splashed some cold water from a bucket on to his head to bring the shock of life into him. It was an age-old ritual – we have been bringing lambs into the world this way for a millennia or more. And yet in the birthing, in the bringing of new life into the world, there was something eternally new, something eternally full of wonder. It is lambing and calving season on our family farm in Longford and I’ve put my writing life to one side for now.

In returning to the busy farm full time, there is something in these strange Covid times that has connected me with the vein of life and living. The cows, the sheep, the rare breed animals, even the hens are dependent on us in these winter months for their survival. We are midwife, doctor, healer and farmer all in one.

My mornings are busy now, I jump out of bed to drive to the sheds and am busy feeding and cleaning until lunchtime. In the afternoons when things are quieter I go for a walk by a local bog road in the 5k radius of my cottage and think about the day.

In winter, in the dead heart of the year, a farm is at its busiest with new life coming into the world almost daily. Already this week we have had two other lambs and a calf born. Before the weekend is out, there will be more – we have another cow, my own, in the maternity ward waiting to give birth. It is good to bring them all into the world. It makes a person feel that he is doing some good.

But it is not all joy and new life, there are deaths too and we know that the hand of the reaper is never far away. Just the other day we lost a lamb. Each life brought into the world is a victory – each one lost a blow, although we would not always admit it.

In these times of Covid, it is a refreshing feeling to be in the business of creation. When all the world is death and illness here on our farm we are in the stock market of the new. There is a wonder in it.

Wonder is something I have been thinking of much lately. It holds us, but it also creates us.

It inspires us not just in our endeavours, but we are also the heirs of wonder. Finding wonder in our lives is a personal mission I think we can all take up the diggings of in these strange times.

We were created in wonder, longed for by our parents and extended families. In the search for wonder, I suppose I have rediscovered it on the farm this lambing season.

I know this world is not accessible for all, I know that for many readers their connection to the land may be through generations past. Or possibly they have always been urban people.

Read More

I think the 100,000 or so farming families are not just the mere growers and providers of food. We are a connection to our agrarian past – we are the link to the earth.

We are the people of the land, or as the Navajo Indians call it the ‘Dine’. On the farm, unlike the writing world, a day’s work is a visible tangible thing; it is a real manifestation of the good of hard work.

And in the evenings... well, in the evenings I sleep fast and hard like a boy. It's something the writing life can often withhold from an author for our minds are busy with thoughts and plots and characters speaking to us.

As Lao Tzu, the founder of Taoism, said: “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.”

So too it is with farming, eventually we get there no matter what the chore or impossible task.

In coming to understand his world long ago, Lao Tzu travelled around China on the back of a buffalo and before he left the country forever, as the story goes, he produced the Tao Te Ching, the central book of Taoism.

In it was contained the learning of all his years and his view on man’s link with the natural world, and how we must adapt ourselves not to our time, but to nature's rhythms.

Perhaps now, in the times of the eternal and final lockdown, we could all take a page from Lao Tzu and let go of who we are and become what we might be. People living at a slower pace, not a reduced pace but a slower one, can have more reflection in there lives. Perhaps in that way of thinking we can become what we were always meant to be – souls at rest and at peace.

With all our lives hampered by this pandemic, I hope that you the reader can find your personal wonder in a world turned on its end. Perhaps your personal farm can be a walk in the nearby park, or in the feeding of the wild birds. I think that we could all do with tending to something other than ourselves. Maybe in the doing we might all discover a peace that has been stolen from us by this virus. In giving to something else, as the saying goes, we fill ourselves.

The books can wait for a time, the lambs need me now and maybe in the dung and manure I’ve found my own little version of the little house on the prairie.

I’ll keep the light on for you in the hope you find yours too, in these days we wont ever forget.