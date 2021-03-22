A timely reminder that our ‘grand stretch in the evening’ is a political hot topic

Next weekend ‘the stretch’ formally becomes the ‘grand auld stretch’ as we see the evening daylight benefits of the clocks going forward by one hour. It was to have been the last time that the daylight-saving ritual would be enacted.

But the hour-change will be with us for some time longer. That reality reminds us that while the European Union has agreed on many things, and agreed to disagree on many others, the clock has always beaten our leaders.

An ‘almost agreement’ on the abolition of daylight-saving time (DST), voted for overwhelmingly by the European Parliament two years ago, did not get the necessary support from EU governments to make it happen. Ireland was among those governments reluctant to change the strange ritual which has been with us since May 1916, just weeks after the Easter Rising leaders were shot in Dublin, and weeks before the bloody carnage called the Battle of the Somme started.

The law on DST came into effect on May 21, 1916, across Ireland and Britain. It was followed soon afterwards by a successful move to have all of the then-United Kingdom, which included Ireland, to adopt London time.

Up to then, according to solar or local time, Dublin was 35 minutes behind London. The arrival of the railways, and other developments in trade and communications, influenced the need for standard timetables. The Time (Ireland) Act of October 1916 tied this island permanently to clocks on the adjacent island.

The only exception was an experiment between 1968 and 1971 when the clocks were not put back in October. This writer has vivid memories of watching dawn break over a Christian Brothers’ schoolyard long after 9am.

The idea back then was to get Ireland’s time co-ordinated with the bulk of our future fellow members of the European Economic Community. For a variety of reasons it was discontinued and Ireland has the same time zone as Britain and Portugal – Portugal, like Ireland, carried out similar brief experiments.

But the idea has never entirely died. In July 2013, Independent TD Tommy Broughan introduced a bill which would see clocks not going back one hour in October. His argument, that it would give people more winter daylight in the evenings, was met with the advice of then-justice minister Alan Shatter to get up earlier.

That brings us neatly to the original idea of daylight-saving time which is credited to Benjamin Franklin in 1784, who suggested that his late-night socialising in Paris caused him to stay in bed later. He proposed the hour change to give him brighter evenings but while the idea got sporadic support it did not really happen until World War I when Germany first introduced it to save fuel used on lighting and heating.

The other belligerents, including the UK as we have seen, followed suit. In 1918, after the US entered the war, it was introduced there. The US used the device again in World War II and during the 1970s oil crisis. But it has always been controversial there with differences in some states.

There is currently a move to abandon it across all US states, which has support from both Democrats and Republicans. Let’s recall that they cannot often agree on much of anything.

Ireland’s primary reason for opposing the EU clock change in 2019 was the reality that in a post-Brexit world after 2016, as London announced “no plans to change”, there could be two time zones on the island of Ireland. A supermarket trip to Newry would be as near or far as ever, but could take an hour longer.

Most of Europe currently observes DST, which begins on the last Sunday in March, when Europeans move their clocks ahead one hour. DST ends on the last Sunday in October when clocks are moved back an hour.

For a long time, mainland Europe and Ireland and Britain changed their clocks on different dates, causing further confusion for weeks when both groups were on exactly the same time.

The only real progress on full EU agreement came in 1994 when the same clock-changing dates were agreed with effect from October 1996 and it has been that way since.

The exceptions are Russia, Iceland and Belarus, according to the handy website timeanddate.com.

In the UK, DST is called British Summer Time (BST), which leads us to the politics of using a different name to doll up conforming to neighbours’ clocks.

After the foundation of the Irish State some more ardent nationalists’ calls to revert to “Irish time” were conveniently ignored. But some technical pieces of legislation slipped in the title Am Caighdeánach Éireann, or Irish Standard Time.

Not all countries have this hang-up. DST is called Central European Summer Time (CEST) in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Spain and Switzerland. Daylight saving starts at 2am local time for these countries, when clocks are moved ahead an hour to 3am.

The same 2am clock change is followed for Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, which call DST Eastern European Summer Time (EEST).

The hour-change has often been wrongly billed as something which helps farmers. But the opposite is true as it has militated against outside work like agriculture and given more evening light to urban revellers.

Despite this, one of the most ardent advocates for abandoning this device is Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly, who began life on a small farm in Kilcummin, high above the splendid town of Killarney.

He argues the hour-change is outmoded and unhelpful to both town and country.

But all subjects – including the clock – have their political side.