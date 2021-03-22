Farming

A timely reminder that our ‘grand stretch in the evening’ is a political hot topic

John Downing

The law on daylight saving time came into effect in Ireland in 1916 – and you could say it has been a contentious issue ever since

As of next weekend, ‘the stretch’ will become the ‘grand auld stretch’ when the clocks go forward by one hour. Photo: Igor Stevanovic

Next weekend ‘the stretch’ formally becomes the ‘grand auld stretch’ as we see the evening daylight benefits of the clocks going forward by one hour. It was to have been the last time that the daylight-saving ritual would be enacted.

But the hour-change will be with us for some time longer. That reality reminds us that while the European Union has agreed on many things, and agreed to disagree on many others, the clock has always beaten our leaders.

An ‘almost agreement’ on the abolition of daylight-saving time (DST), voted for overwhelmingly by the European Parliament two years ago, did not get the necessary support from EU governments to make it happen. Ireland was among those governments reluctant to change the strange ritual which has been with us since May 1916, just weeks after the Easter Rising leaders were shot in Dublin, and weeks before the bloody carnage called the Battle of the Somme started.

