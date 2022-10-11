A random act of friendship underlines the enduring power of community to fix our ills

Providing a lift: Our capacity for reaching out and our need of friendship can model a way to get through the global challenges ahead of us

I was on a call when the doorbell rang and went out to answer it with the phone in my ear. I forgot to close the kitchen door and suddenly the new pup passed me out, eager to meet the newcomer standing outside.

The caller was a courier carrying a substantial parcel. I could see by the look on his face that he was not at all keen to meet the energetic hound pogo-jumping up and down in the porch.

I finished the call, quarantined the dog and returned to the front door to accept my parcel. I opened it up to find a fine selection of West Cork food and fish products sent all the way from Union Hall by a friend who normally sends me a gift of this kind at Christmastime.

When I phoned to thank him, he said: “I read the column about your daughter leaving for England and thought you might be a bit down. I was talking to my missus about it and said I’d send you something to cheer you up, so, enjoy it.”

I must say, the present gave me a huge lift; to quote my mother-in-law, I was feeling a bit “drim and drew”. The current consort couldn’t make up her mind whether I needed TLC or a kick in the behind. She administered neither; she was too busy to be putting up with my humours.

However, she was bursting to know what was in the parcel, but, like a bould child, I wouldn’t tell her. I eventually had to put the contents into the fridge and when she discovered the trove of pescatarian delights she asked, “Where did all this come from?”

“My friend in West Cork, who values and appreciates me,” says I, sticking my nose in the air with all the self-satisfaction I could muster.

“You won’t eat it all yourself, will you?” she asked.

“I suppose not,” says I. “I’ll need help.”

In fairness she didn’t take advantage of the open goal that response presented. We shared many a pleasant repast over the next week and more, thanks to the thoughtfulness of my seaside pal.

The random act of friendship reminded me that so much of what we do is transactional and so much of our accepted wisdom is infused with the language of transaction that it is difficult to recognise graciousness when we encounter it.

Phrases like, ‘you get nothing for nothing in this world’, ‘everything has its price’ and even the notion that all back-scratching is mutual indicate that we are coming to the point where we don’t expect acts of pure generosity.

Perhaps this has something to do with the level of foreboding we are experiencing as we face a winter in the shadow of Putin and in the absence of his gas. There isn’t a great sense of confidence that we’ll ‘get through this together’. There is a fear that we will freeze separately, in our own poorly insulated botháns.

All across the world people are looking to their governments to see what they are going to do. In this country our government isn’t disabusing us of the expectation that they will do something, or indeed, everything.

Since the crash of 2008 through to the recent pandemic, government action has been central in responding to these very different crises. The capacity of the exchequer to leverage and distribute resources has been vital.

I don’t think this is a bad thing; on the contrary, it proves that the collective power of a democratic state is a great context in which to live. On the downside, it can have a debilitating effect on our willingness and our capacity to do things for ourselves.

When we think about energy we seem to think globally and imagine that the local is powerless in the face of the issue, but I think communities and local collective responses have a key role to play in dealing with the energy crisis. We could take the motto of sustainable living and apply it to energy policy: observe globally but think and act locally.

Most experts agree that the future of energy production is in renewables and the primary source of energy will be electricity.

More manageable volumes of electricity can be produced in every locality. There are good examples around the country of community energy initiatives using solar, wind, water and anaerobic digestion. Energy collectives modelled on the group water schemes are emerging.

Our capacity for reaching out and our need of friendship can model a way to get through what we are told is ahead of us. Local creativity and local collective action could begin to cure our helplessness in the face of the global challenges and could generate local solutions with global application.

It’s amazing what inspiration can follow when a downcast husband, married to a pragmatic woman, encounters a random act of friendship. There’s nothing fishy about it.