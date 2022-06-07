A fodder crisis is unlikely this winter — it’s the following year we need to worry about

Good growing conditions and a massive sell-off in cull cows look set to save farmers from the sharp end of a potential fodder crisis this winter.

The big fear earlier this year was that with a 50pc increase in feed price, and a quadrupling of fertiliser prices, farmers would cut back so much it would compromise their winter feed capacity to the point that animal welfare issues would surely follow.

But silage is being harvested in good conditions, and crops seem to be at least as heavy as normal. Filling the haggards with hay — or in modern parlance, the pits with silage — is half the battle in keeping Irish stock well fed during the winter months.

Few farmers will forget that never-ending winter of 2012-13, which compounded a poor silage harvest during the non-summer of 2012.

It was the first time in many years that farmers got caught out, with many having run down silage reserves over the previous decade or two when the reserves just seemed to be irrelevant.

The memory of that year is still relatively fresh in farmers’ minds, so silage reserves will be fairly common on most heavily stocked farms.

The record prices for stock over the last few months have also encouraged farmers to be more ruthless about off-loading surplus stock. The advice was to clear out all the poorest-performing animals in a year when fertiliser and feed bills have become eye-wateringly high.

The record prices for stock over the last few months have encouraged farmers to be more ruthless about off-loading surplus stock. This Charolais cull cow, weighing 750kg, sold for €2,500 at Mohill. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

With beef prices north of €4/kg for cull cows, it presented a golden opportunity. The latest Department figures show that nearly 25,000 extra cows were culled during the first 4½ months of 2022. All the signs are that cow numbers nationally might actually shrink for the first time in many years.

It also appears that dairy farmers have only dialled back fertiliser use where they have alternatives such as slurry or nitrogen-fixing swards like clover and multi-species. So there isn’t an expectation that there will be a shortage of fodder on dairy farms for the coming winter.

The fact that the dairy farmer is getting a record price for milk is helping of course when they have to spend the price of a new car on another load of fertiliser.

The feeling is that the biggest percentage reduction in fertiliser use has been concentrated on drystock farms, many of whom aren’t big fertiliser users anyway.

So the picture heading into next winter looks OK, albeit with plenty of in-built uncertainties still to play out.

In fact, it may be the winter of 2023-24 where the biggest danger of a fodder crisis now lies.

The main issue is likelihood that fertiliser and grain prices will remain at their stratospheric levels for the next 12 months at least.

Most farmers gearing up for feeding stock this winter have been focusing on clearing out all the reserves. So the half-used bag of fertiliser that was probably getting a little lumpy after sitting in the corner for 12 months is suddenly being utilised.

Some farmers were planning to let the phosphate and potash indexes slide a little this year if they compensated with extra next year.

But if fertiliser prices remain just as high next year, will farmers take a chance on producing less in the hope that ‘things work out’?

Many will also be planning to fall back on that silage reserve over the next 12 months, which leaves them more exposed unless they grow extra grass next year. Who is going to achieve that if nitrogen is still €1,200/t?

Throw an awkward weather event into the mix, and farmers may well end up looking back on 2022 as the calm before the storm.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie