A fodder crisis is unlikely this winter — it’s the following year we need to worry about

Darragh McCullough

Good grass growth, silage stocks and a big cull should save the day in 2022-23, but continued high input costs could cause havoc in 2023-24

Stocking up: Dairy farmer Conor Moloney cuts grass ready for baling on his farm near Ballinspittle, West Cork. Photo: Andy Gibson Expand
The record prices for stock over the last few months have encouraged farmers to be more ruthless about off-loading surplus stock. This Charolais cull cow, weighing 750kg, sold for €2,500 at Mohill. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Stocking up: Dairy farmer Conor Moloney cuts grass ready for baling on his farm near Ballinspittle, West Cork. Photo: Andy Gibson

Good growing conditions and a massive sell-off in cull cows look set to save farmers from the sharp end of a potential fodder crisis this winter.

The big fear earlier this year was that with a 50pc increase in feed price, and a quadrupling of fertiliser prices, farmers would cut back so much it would compromise their winter feed capacity to the point that animal welfare issues would surely follow.

