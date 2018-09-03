Claas levels the playing field with Tucano

Dynamic Power, originally introduced on Jaguar forage harvesters, matches the engine power curve to the prevailing operating conditions.

If less power is required, for example when not chopping and just leaving a swath, engine power is reduced therefore saving fuel and money.

Claas combine

On the other side, if more power is needed, for instance when unloading, the full engine output is immediately available again. The machines offer further scope for savings through the reduction of the full-load engine speed to 1,900rpm and the reduction of the idling speed to 850rpm.

COPING WITH SLOPES

Claas has decided to offer the Montana hillside levelling system on five Tucano models ex-factory for the first time. Slope inclines of 16pc, or up to 18pc for the Tucano 430 and 560 models, can be compensated by the system. In the field, all the functions run automatically with the current tilt and cutting angle displayed in Cebis.

The Montana models are equipped with a two-speed manual transmission with automatic adjustment of the engine load. In both gears, there are two drive ranges which are selected on the basis of the load on the ground drive. No manual selection is necessary as the machine switches automatically to the lower drive range when high traction is required.

The new all-wheel-drive axle in the Montana models provides up to 70pc more tractive power compared with the standard all-wheel-drive axle. A differential lock for the front axle is available as an option.

Hillside levelling is also available for the APS Hybrid Tucano 580, 570 and 560 machines, as well as for the APS six-walker Tucano 450 and the APS five-walker Tucano 430.

CEBIS AT A TOUCH

New Tucano combines feature the new touchscreen Cebis terminal in the cab which, in combination with the redesigned armrest, allows the operator to control all the key functions of the combine harvester intuitively without any previous knowledge of the machine.

Cebis can be controlled as before by means of a control panel, but also through direct access to the functions using the touchscreen. A touch of a finger on the threshing unit image, for example, activates the user-friendly dialog for adjusting the drum speed. Here, too, the operator makes the adjustment intuitively, in the familiar way that settings on a smartphone are adjusted.

All the key machine functions can also be adjusted directly by means of switches on the armrest. Cebis complements this quick access mode with a favourites management system, in which the operator defines specific machine control functions which can then be called up very quickly when required via buttons on the Cmotion multifunction control lever.

Excellent visibility under all conditions is ensured by a wide range of terminal adjustment options. It can pivot from its normal position in the operator's field of vision completely to the right, next to the armrest.

This means the operator still has full visibility over the entire cutterbar even when working at the edge of the field or in laid crops.

BIGGER GRAIN TANKS

Auto Crop Flow, the operator assistance system previously only available in the Lexion series, is now available in the Tucano models for the first time.

This system uses sensors to continuously monitor the speed of the APS drum, residual grain separation system, straw chopper and engine, and will automatically react and alert the operator to a potential blockage or overload. This allows the operator to confidently push the combine closer to its performance limits under varied conditions, and is also ideal when the combine is being operated by less experienced operators.

The new Auto Slope function in the Tucano has already proved itself in the Lexion and guarantees the cleanest possible sample and minimal losses on uneven terrain. The system continuously adjusts the fan speed relative to the angle of the combine.

When working uphill, the fan speed will be automatically reduced to avoid losses and then increased again as it goes downhill to ensure grain is cleaned sufficiently.

The grain tank capacity on the largest models has also been increased to 11,000 litres, including on Montana versions, and an automatic flap on the discharge auger reliably prevents residual crop outflow, even if the auger is still full.

The standard specification for the latest Tucano models also includes:

Q A feeder housing dust extraction system for improved visibility in dusty conditions and in the dark;

Q The returns are shown in Cebis and can be assessed along with the losses;

Q More storage space for tools and maintenance parts;

Q Additional and enlarged maintenance panels for the engine and residual grain separation system;

Q On-board water tank for hand washing.

Indo Farming