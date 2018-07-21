Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 21 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Carrot and stick' approach needed on farm emissions

Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions
Currently agriculture comprises one-third of Irish GHG emissions
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

BASING green targets on CAP payments rather than a carbon tax is key to getting the balance between agriculture and the environment right, according to a new report.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture report on climate change and farming recommended that environmental measures are linked to CAP payments or financial incentives rather than imposing a carbon tax on farmers.

Chair of the committee, Fine Gael's Pat Deering, told the Farming Independent that a "carrot and stick approach" to farming and the environment would be more successful rather than imposing a carbon tax, as recommended by the Citizens' Assembly in November last year.

"We were conscious of the Citizens' Assembly vote but we felt there was not enough evidence gathered from the Citizens' Assembly to give a true picture of Irish agriculture. Teagasc made no submission, so there wasn't a full contribution from the agriculture sector," he said.

"We favour a more carrot and stick approach than taxation. Taxing has never been successful.

"Linking CAP payments to the environment is possibly the way forward. Taxing would be totally opposed across all parties."

Strategy

A key recommendation of the report stated that a communication strategy be developed which would highlight the efficiency of the Irish beef and dairy sectors to the general public.

Also Read

Fine Gael Senator Michelle Mulherin said this would give a "fairer picture" of the measures farmers are doing to reduce their impact and added that the Citizens' Assembly vote in favour of a carbon tax "was a crude instrument that didn't reflect the predicament that farmers are in".

"Farmers feed the nation and in many ways Ireland is the food basket of Europe and we need food. Farmers are out there at the coal face dealing with the fall out of climate change every day," she said.

Other recommendations in the report include undertaking an immediate impact assessment of the climate change targets in Food Wise 2025 and ensuring that no forestry scheme should focus on planting a single type of tree.

The IFA welcomed the report, and its environment chair Thomas Cooney stressed that "it is now time for the Government to take action and implement the plan".

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Can understocked farms provide a fodder solution?
Kerrie Leonard, Culmullen, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Picture: Doug O'Connor.

VIDEO: Survivor story - Kerrie was six when an accident on a tractor changed...
Rossaguile, Tipperary.

Strong Tipperary holding guided at €10,000/ac
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: My thoughts are already turning to next year and a...
Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Farmers issued warning by over high loads of hay and straw
Shaun the sheep, here with Faith the horse, was killed (RSPCA/PA)

Cruelty investigation under way after pet sheep ‘executed’ with rifle
Stock photo

'He was loved by all who knew him' - Father-of-five (58) trampled to death...