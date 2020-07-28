Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Carlow land hits €17,000/ac

New owner: The 64.46 ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly that hosted the auction made the strongest price at €1.1m. Expand

Close

New owner: The 64.46 ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly that hosted the auction made the strongest price at €1.1m.

New owner: The 64.46 ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly that hosted the auction made the strongest price at €1.1m.

New owner: The 64.46 ac residential farm at Maplestown, Rathvilly that hosted the auction made the strongest price at €1.1m.

Dawson Auctioneers of Tullow sold three Carlow farms totalling c188ac at an outdoor auction held on the property.

One of the parcels made €17,000/ac while the combined results from the entire realised €2.46m.

All three holdings, which are in tillage and leased to the one tenant, were sold under the instructions of the representatives of the late Larry Byrne.