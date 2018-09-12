Farm Ireland
Carlow farm beats its guide price by over €500,000

The 126ac farm in Tomard in Carlow sold in two lots.
The 126ac farm in Tomard in Carlow sold in two lots.

JIM O'BRIEN

A 126ac tillage farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, in Carlow sold in two lots under the hammer last week, making a total of €2.19m or a huge €17,380/ac.

The residential holding was originally guided by auctioneer Pat Gannon at €1.65m and exceeded this by more than €500,000.

The property is located 3km from the Arboretum at Leighlinbridge, 15km from Carlow Town and 25km from Kilkenny City.

The land is mainly tillage ground, with the farmstead comprised of an old two-storey residence in need of considerable refurbishment and traditional outbuildings, situated at the centre of the property. A wide range of old stone buildings in the yard are in good repair with a row of cow-byres having been reroofed recently.

Other facilities include a five-column haybarn with a double lean-to.

The main portion of land extending to 103ac adjoins the M9 with an animal underpass connecting it to 8.7ac of the holding at the far side of the motorway, a piece that includes 3.5ac of forestry.

The holding has decent frontage on to a side road leading to the old Kilkenny-Carlow road and also comes with extensive frontage on to the River Barrow.

The best of tillage ground, the land is tilled to the ditch in every field, most recently producing a crop of barley.

A 23ac parcel of equally good ground located less than 1km from the main farm has frontage on to two roads and is completely under tillage.

Bidders

At auction, Pat Gannon sought bids on the 103ac and this opened at €1m, attracting three bidders.

The 23ac parcel opened at €200,000 and it too attracted three bidders who drove the price to €250,000. Meanwhile, the entire was bid to €2m. When the combination of the lots reached €2.002m the action on the entire ceased.

The farm went on to sell in its lots with the 23ac piece being bought by a local farmer for €335,000, while the 103ac with the buildings and house sold to a solicitor acting in trust for €1.855m, giving a total of €2.19m.

Pat Gannon and joint agents Hunters were delighted with the result. "This was a great sale and the farm is a fine place, I had no doubt it would do well," Mr Gannon said.

