Carlow farm beats its guide price by over €500,000

A 126ac tillage farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, in Carlow sold in two lots under the hammer last week, making a total of €2.19m or a huge €17,380/ac.

A 126ac tillage farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, in Carlow sold in two lots under the hammer last week, making a total of €2.19m or a huge €17,380/ac.

The residential holding was originally guided by auctioneer Pat Gannon at €1.65m and exceeded this by more than €500,000.

The property is located 3km from the Arboretum at Leighlinbridge, 15km from Carlow Town and 25km from Kilkenny City.

The land is mainly tillage ground, with the farmstead comprised of an old two-storey residence in need of considerable refurbishment and traditional outbuildings, situated at the centre of the property. A wide range of old stone buildings in the yard are in good repair with a row of cow-byres having been reroofed recently.

Other facilities include a five-column haybarn with a double lean-to.

The main portion of land extending to 103ac adjoins the M9 with an animal underpass connecting it to 8.7ac of the holding at the far side of the motorway, a piece that includes 3.5ac of forestry.

The holding has decent frontage on to a side road leading to the old Kilkenny-Carlow road and also comes with extensive frontage on to the River Barrow.

The best of tillage ground, the land is tilled to the ditch in every field, most recently producing a crop of barley.