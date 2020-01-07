CAP convergence will not be halted, claims Fianna Fáil

It comes as Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, said the convergence process would stop after 2020 while a new CAP is being finalised, a period which is widely expected to take two years.

The draft seven-year CAP programme published by the EU Commission last year requires all member states at a minimum to ensure all farmers reach 75pc of the national average entitlement value by 2026.

The draft transitional regulations recently published by the EU Commission also includes an article which allows member states to continue their convergence programme during the transitional period, but the Government has indicated that it will not do this.