Calves backlog rises as weather hits the trade

Southern marts are expecting the volume of Friesians to peak in the next couple of weeks after a later calving season.

After the cancellation of three recent sailings, a backlog of calves is being reported this week.

While shippers are buying calves out of yards for €30-50/hd generally, they are far less anxious for numbers.

"Last week's storm has disrupted the trade and no question about it, but there is a backlog of calves," said Lorcan McCabe of ICMSA.

"Round here people are screaming to get calves away," said the Cavan dairy farmer.

Mr McCabe said shippers were paying a maximum of €50/hd for calves out of the yard, and back down to €30/hd for plainer and younger sorts.

Further south, shippers were paying between €20-65 a head in Bandon, Co Cork, while farmers were active for the stronger six-week-old calves that fetched from €80-150.