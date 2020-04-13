Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Farming

By numbers: how milk quota abolition changed dairy farming

Expand

Close

The abolition of EU milk quotas profoundly changed the structure of dairy farming in Ireland from 2010 to 2018. The figures below show how things altered in that period, percentage-wise.

38% - increase in cow numbers in Ireland

43% - increase in average herd size, up to 83 from 58

54% - cows in herds of greater than 100 cows, with a small reduction in the number of dairy farms

92% - increase cow numbers accrued in Munster and Leinster; just 8pc of the increase came in Connacht/Ulster.

54% - increase in total milk production in Ireland

16% - increase in milk production in the EU-28

26% - dairy farmers aged less than 45, down from 33pc

43% - dairy farmers aged over 54, up from 37pc.

22% - Irish agricultural land area devoted to specialist dairy farming, up from 17.7pc

24% - increase in productivity (ratio of outputs to inputs) of specialist dairy farms

Indo Farming