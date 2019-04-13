Business blooms in Belvedere College's urban farm

With a rooftop view of Croke Park and the O'Connell Street spire, it is an unlikely location for a thriving farm.

Belvedere College is the setting for one of Dublin's busiest urban farms. Encouraged by the lead farmer Simon O'Donnell, students at the well-known Jesuit school grow ­vegetables and produce fish in a tank, and sell the produce to parents at the school.

Later this year, Belvedere will become the first school in the country to include Urban Agriculture as a subject with a short course in the junior cycle curriculum. Students will have the option of studying the subject for two classes every week.

As well as growing a wide variety of vegetables including lettuce, pak choi and tomatoes, students also farm fish using an aquaponic system. Waste from the fish is used as fertiliser for the plants.

The farm has also grown 180 different varieties of potato and has its own beehives. Electricity for the grow lab is supplied through a solar panel.

"Urban farming is very good for growing crops such as herbs and salad greens, but it will not be used to grow staple crops such as barley and wheat," says O'Donnell.

"Urban farming should be an integral part of future urban planning - having that connection with growing can only be good for the health of the city."

O'Donnell says the farm, which started in 2014, has huge educational value from a number of different points of view.