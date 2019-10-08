Budget 2020 swerves demands for action on farm incomes crisis

The Farming Independent understands that the limited package of measures from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for farmers and rural Ireland includes:

The BEEP pilot scheme announced last year will now run in 2020 with an allocation of €40m;

A €3m ‘Go Green Scheme’ for farmers

A €100m no-deal Brexit fund for farmers;

“First wave” of Brexit support will be targeted at the beef industry, fisheries, agri-food producers and for farm diversification programmes.

An increase in the Inheritance Tax threshold for agricultural land from €320,000 to €333,500;

The self-employed earned income tax credit will increase;

Extra funding for the Fair Deal nursing home scheme to address waiting lists;

The midlands is to receive a special fund worth €31m from the Carbon Tax income.

The lack of measures to address falling farm incomes, particularly in the beef and tillage sectors, is likely to ramp up anger at the perceived neglect of rural issues by the Government.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack warned yesterday that "we're putting the Government on notice here: the Brexit fund had better be accessible to the farmers, all farmers, and had better not be reserved for factories, processor or promotional boards or promotional boards."

Budget 2020 will include a ‘Go Green Scheme’ for farmers, the Farming Independent understands.

The pilot initiative, which will be funded through carbon tax, will aim to help the agriculture sector transition to more environmentally friendly practices.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe assigned a €3m budget to the scheme.

A €100m no-deal Brexit fund for farmers and the agri-food industry was also be announced in today’s budget.

Minister for Agriculture secured the funding which will kick in within days of the UK crashing out of the EU.

The funding, described as the “first wave” of support for farmers is targeted at the beef industry, fisheries, agri-food producers and for farm diversification programmes.

Separately, €85m in extra-departmental funding for beef farmers was announced today. Minister Creed will allocate €45m to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme and another €40 was unveiled for a new scheme for beef farmers.

Meanwhile, in what will be seen as a further blow to rural Ireland, the Government raised the carbon tax by €6 per tonne in the first of what will become annual increases over the next decade.

The price of a litre of petrol and diesel increased by 2c.

The Irish Independent revealed that €31m brought in from the tax will be ring-fenced to help the midlands.

Part of the €1bn Brexit package has a new 'transition fund' to provide SMEs with support ranging from €200,000 to €1m.

A 1.5 percentage point increase to commercial stamp duty (from 6pc to 7.5pc) will take effect from midnight. As a result, Mr Donohoe will have an extra €135m to redistribute in the form of small sweeteners for the electorate.

It will also allow the Government to argue that it has taken action against the mostly overseas funds that are buying residential property at record rates.

The Earned Income Tax Credit of €1,350 available to the self-employed increased by €150.

There was a small adjustments to income tax thresholds to facilitate a 30 cent rise to the minimum wage.

Indo Farming