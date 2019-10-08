Budget 2020 set to swerve demands for action on farm incomes crisis

Limited package of measures includes Brexit fund access and extra Fair Deal funding

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Budget 2020 will provide scant relief for farmers, with the Government doing little to tackle the deepening income crisis in the sector.

The Farming Independent understands that the limited package of measures from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for farmers and rural Ireland will include:

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

⬤ The BEEP pilot scheme announced last year will now run in 2020 with an allocation of €40m;

⬤ Access to a €900m package aimed at reducing the impact of a no-deal Brexit;

⬤ An increase in the Inheritance Tax threshold for agricultural land from €320,000 to €333,500;

⬤ The self-employed earned income tax credit will increase;

⬤ Extra funding for the Fair Deal nursing home scheme to address waiting lists;

⬤ The midlands is to receive a special fund worth €31m from the Carbon Tax income.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Meanwhile, in what will be seen as a further blow to rural Ireland, the Government intends to raise the carbon tax by €6 per tonne in the first of what will become annual increases over the next decade.

The price of a litre of petrol and diesel will increase by 2c.

The lack of measures to address falling farm incomes, particularly in the beef and tillage sectors, is likely to ramp up anger at the perceived neglect of rural issues by the Government.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack warned yesterday that "we're putting the Government on notice here: the Brexit fund had better be accessible to the farmers, all farmers, and had better not be reserved for factories, processor or promotional boards or promotional boards."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shipments to Turkey and Libya drive 19pc increase in live exports
Kerrygold butter

US tariffs to cost dairy sector €41m as row escalates
Castlebar District Court

Mayo farmer pleads guilty to starving sheep
Predator: The Green Party has proposed reintroducing wolves as part 'rewilding' measures to restore biodiversity in some parts of the country

Darragh McCullough: The last thing our beleaguered sheep farmers need is...
The region with the least reliance on subsidies was the South-West. Photo: Stock image

CSO figures reveal extent of farmers' reliance on subsidies
Alan Jajoe, chairman of Agriaware

Agri Aware's 'light and fluffy' strategy under review
Dr Mike Johnston, Northern Ireland director of Dairy UK, said the industry would suffer without a period of continued access to EU free trade agreements

'Certain doomsday scenario': North’s dairy processors issue stark warning on...