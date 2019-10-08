Budget 2020 set to swerve demands for action on farm incomes crisis

The Farming Independent understands that the limited package of measures from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for farmers and rural Ireland will include:

⬤ The BEEP pilot scheme announced last year will now run in 2020 with an allocation of €40m;

⬤ Access to a €900m package aimed at reducing the impact of a no-deal Brexit;

⬤ An increase in the Inheritance Tax threshold for agricultural land from €320,000 to €333,500;

⬤ The self-employed earned income tax credit will increase;

⬤ Extra funding for the Fair Deal nursing home scheme to address waiting lists;

⬤ The midlands is to receive a special fund worth €31m from the Carbon Tax income.

Meanwhile, in what will be seen as a further blow to rural Ireland, the Government intends to raise the carbon tax by €6 per tonne in the first of what will become annual increases over the next decade.

The price of a litre of petrol and diesel will increase by 2c.

The lack of measures to address falling farm incomes, particularly in the beef and tillage sectors, is likely to ramp up anger at the perceived neglect of rural issues by the Government.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack warned yesterday that "we're putting the Government on notice here: the Brexit fund had better be accessible to the farmers, all farmers, and had better not be reserved for factories, processor or promotional boards or promotional boards."

Indo Farming