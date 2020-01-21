Bord Bia won't divulge figures on level of cash support from processors

"Total income from all sources is reported, in aggregate, in the Bord Bia Annual Reports," the state agency added.

When asked to provide a breakdown of industry payments for the years from 2016 to 2019, Bord Bia stated that "no single record" could provide "the extensive quantity of information requested".

Farmers pay close to €6 million in levies to help fund the state's food and drink marketing body. However, it is unclear how much monetary support is provided by the meat industry.

In addition, Bord Bia claimed that "the retrieval and examination of such a number of records" would "cause a substantial and unreasonable interference with or disruption of" Bord Bia's work.

Bord Bia also maintained that the information required could be "commercially sensitive", even though the Farming Independent stressed that an overall figure for the meat industry's contribution to the marketing body was being sought, not a company by company breakdown.

Both the ICSA and ICMSA have called for greater transparency in the manner in which Bord Bia is funded, while Fianna Fáil agricultural spokesperson Charlie McConalogue said he supports the abolition of the levy being collected from farmers.

"There has to be recognition of the immense pressure that beef farmers have been under over the last number of years," Deputy McConalogue said.

"A lot of the time farmers have been losing money after all the hard work they put into producing beef yet they have still been expected to carry the burden of the levy and of financing Bord Bia.

"We believe the processors need to step up to the mark in relation to their contribution towards the marketing of our beef internationally.

"This is something we will seek to ensure happens if elected to government," he told the Farming Independent.

An ICMSA spokesperson said that given that the overall annual farmer levy figure is published, the same standard should be applied to payments from the meat processors in the interests of transparency.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said farmers are entitled to know how much meat processors are contributing to Bord Bia.

Marketing costs

"It is simply not good enough that there is not enough transparency in terms of the contribution of processors to Bord Bia and whether any monies received are payment for specific services," Mr Graham said.

"Clearly, the farmer contribution to Bord Bia is actually a donation and the farmer does not receive any direct service in return.

"There is a massive need for promotion of Irish meat and this indirectly benefits farmers but it is meat processors who are saving money on their own marketing costs because of Bord Bia campaigns.

"Farmers are contributing almost €6m a year but let's face it, the direct benefit of Bord Bia's activities accrue to processors.

"This sticks out at present where farm gate beef prices are still stuck at last year's prices despite a significant recovery in the market and the removal of surplus supplies. The efforts by Bord Bia in China have yielded zero to farmers so far."

The total funding costs of Bord Bia in 2018 were €73.8 million. Over €40m was provided in state funding, while €6m came from the farmer levy.

The remaining €28m is provided under a number of headings in the annual report, these include: the Quality Assurance Scheme special funding; food promotions special funding; and projects and other income.

Total meat exports from Ireland last year were worth close to €3.75 billion, with beef exports valued at €2.25 billion.

Farm leaders demand more transparency on how the agency is funded

Indo Farming