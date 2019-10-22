Big Cork farm with sheds for 150 cattle sell in private auction

Located 13km from the Jack Lynch Tunnel, 8km from Watergrasshill and 11km from Carrigtwohill, the holding is all in one 101ac field with substantial road frontage giving plenty of access to the holding.

Frank Flynn of Robert B Daly auctioneers withdrew an 87ac farm at Redmountain near Donore in Meath from a recent auction. With 50ac in tillage and the rest in grass, the property includes an old, two-storey, stone farmhouse with full planning permission for a substantial replacement residence. The property is for sale by private treaty with a reserve of €925,000. While some bids made after auction were less than the reserve, Mr Flynn said that negotiations continue.

In a recent letting auction conducted by Mr Coogan, a 32ac parcel of tillage land with no entitlements at Gowran in Kilkenny made €240/ac per year in a five-year lease arrangement.

A land sale held by the same auctioneer saw a 7ac parcel of ground in his own locality make just over €7,000/ac. The plot situated in a cul-de-sac at Yellow Road, Castlecomer, sold for €50,000 under the hammer.

A 50.5ac non-residential portion of a 104.5ac residential farm at Wolfhill in Laois sold after auction recently. It had been withdrawn at €200,000. A local dairy farmer is believed to have paid a higher sum for the land in post-auction negotiations with Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan.

The remaining 54ac residential portion of the property, with an unoccupied house and a modern yard, is on the private treaty market with a guide of €9,000/ac.

Auctioneer Padraic Murtagh sold a small 6ac residential stud farm with a range of equestrian facilities at Kiltubrid Island, Kinnitty, Co Offaly. The deal was made during an impromptu private auction that followed a public sale from which the property was withdrawn.

No bid was made during the auction, but as people left the room, a number of parties expressed interest in the holding. The various interested parties remained on in the hotel where the auction was held as Mr Murtagh went from one party to another taking bids until he sold the holding for a price close to the guide of €240,000.

A 191ac residential farm at Cooleeney, near Longford town, was withdrawn from auction recently by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh after being bid to €1.61m. The Mullingar auctioneer sold it soon after auction to a businessman from the region with farming interests. According to Mr Murtagh, the property made a considerably higher price in post auction negotiations.

The farm is made up of a mix of good grazing ground, with about 79ac of poorer land with 10ac of this in forestry. It includes a large residence in need of attention and a yard with a mix of buildings.

At auction, the property opened with bidding on the lots. These comprised of the house and yard on 112ac, while a second was made up of the 79ac. The latter was bid to €330,000, while the former was bid to €700,000. The entire opened at €900,000 and with two bidders in the chase, it was withdrawn at €1.61m and sold afterwards to the highest bidder.

