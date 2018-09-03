Farm Ireland
Monday 3 September 2018

Beltex ram twins hit hammer at €620

Hugh O'Connor, Cloneycavan, Ballivor, Co. Meath with the only Beltex rams at the sale, twins, which sold for €620 each.
Martin Ryan

There were just two entries of the Beltex breed at the Tullamore ram sale - twins from the flock of Stephanie and Hugh O'Connor, of Cloneycavan, Ballivor, Co Meath.

The February 2018-born rams, both five-star Terminal and four-star Replacement, ranked in the top 6pc of the breed for Terminal and sold for €620 each.

The only Llewyn ram sold - from an entry of two - came from the flock of Helen McDonald, of Ornston House, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly and made €480.

The only entry of Hampshire Down rams came from the flock of Adrian Curtin, of Newtown, Eadestown, Naas, Co Kildare.

The entry of four sold for prices ranging €320 to €380/hd and were purchased by breeders in Cork, Tipperary and Dublin.

