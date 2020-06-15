Beer galore: millions of lockdown pints to be recycled as farm fertiliser

BREWING giant Heineken is planning to convert millions of unused pints of beer into agricultural fertiliser.

The company says that over 100,000 kegs (10 million pints) of Heineken Ireland beer products have sitting in the cellars of shuttered bars across the country since mid-March.

It is now collecting this beer, and a spokesperson for the company told the Farming Independent that the plan is to decant the beer on-site at Heineken's Lady's Well brewery in Cork city. The out-of-date pints will then be spread on selected agricultural land banks within 50km of the brewery.

"A Nutrient Management Plan would be developed for each of the land banks to promote the efficient use of the nutrients contained in the product. "This would promote optimum soil mineral balance in order to optimise crop production efficiency in terms of yield and output," said a Heineken spokesperson.