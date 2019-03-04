Farm Ireland
Wrong country code on label leads to confusion around SuperValu beef

Picture: IFA
Picture: IFA
Margaret Donnelly

SuperValu has moved to dispel claims that fresh beef on its shelves at a Co Wicklow supermarket is not Irish.

The Musgrave-owned supermarket chain, SuperValu, had come under fire in recent days after farmers took to social media to show what appeared to be Greek beef in the supermarket.

However, SuperValu has confirmed the beef in the image is 100pc Irish. "Regrettably due to an in-store printing error, the wrong country code was keyed in when labelling the product," it said in a statement.

It also said that SuperValu has a long standing commitment to Irish farmers and 100pc of our SuperValu branded beef is Irish.

IFA members had previously jumped the gun over the weekend, claiming beef in one SuperValu was from Argentina, but its ground-level sleuths have now found what appears to be Greek beef in SuperValu Wicklow.

SuperValu reassured the IFA over the weekend that all SuperValu branded meat including beef, lamb, pork, bacon and chicken is 100pc Irish.

It came after IFA South Tipperary Chairman Erica O'Keeffe 'discovered' Argentinian beef on the shelves of her local SuperValu in Cashel. However, it transpired that the Argentinian Striploin Steak was in fact Irish steak, with Argentinian flavouring on the meat.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




