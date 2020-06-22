Farming

Farming

Why the climate mathematicians' sums don't add up on Irish beef

Denis Naughten TD

Denis Naughten TD

Denis Naughten

The current system of calculating carbon emissions from agriculture discriminates against a food exporting country such as Ireland, and because it fails to encourage carbon-efficient food production, it is also harmful for our environment.

Even though 90pc of our beef is exported, Ireland is penalised for being the most carbon-efficient beef exporter within the EU because the climate rules state the responsibility for emissions is on the producer, rather than the consumer of our beef.

As a result, products from relatively carbon-efficient beef production in Ireland can be replaced throughout the EU with beef 35 times worse for the environment imported from the Amazon basin.