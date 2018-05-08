Farm Ireland
Where's the beef? New figures show exactly where all the beef cattle are

Co. Galway is leading the way with a total of 103,449 beef cows. Photo Brian Farrell
FarmIreland Team

New figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show the 2017 Irish beef cow population figures across the country.

It has taken the 2017 beef cow population figures and broken them down county by county so we can see which counties are the most heavily populated.

Co. Galway is leading the way with a total of 103,449 beef cows. This figure is over 25,000 higher than the beef cow population in Mayo, which is the second most highly populated county with a figure of 77,397.

The third most highly populated county for beef cows is county Clare with a figure of 72,335 beef cows.

Clare is followed closely by Cork which has a figure of 70,001 beef cows. The least most populated county for beef cows is Dublin with a population of just 4,087 beef cows.

The second least populated county is county Louth with a population of 10,343 beef cows. Co. Carlow completes the bottom three counties for beef cow population with a figure of 16,339 beef cows.

Online Editors

