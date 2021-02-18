‘What is the point in this charade?’: TD demands answers on Beef Taskforce

Minister asked to explain why Beef Taskforce has not convened since Christmas

Frustrations over a lack of clarity on the next sitting of the Beef Market Taskforce flared in the Dáil yesterday.

In parliamentary questions, Michael Fitzmaurice independent TD for Roscommon-Galway urged Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to consider live streaming taskforce meetings from now on, while Clare independent Michael McNamara demanded answers on why the stakeholder grouping has not sat since December 2020.

The heightened pressure to convene the taskforce comes as farmers have been hit with cuts in beef prices from between €40/hd and €60/hd for finished stock in recent weeks.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “The price of beef has plummeted all of a sudden.

"It is as well to tell the minister straight out that there is speculation that some of the retail operators have told the factories to pull back to three days a week because there will be a shortage of cattle later –and the longer they hold back to three days a week, the more of an opportunity there will be to flood the market.

"This needs investigating but the taskforce is not sitting. Will the minister get the chairman of the taskforce to sit at least once a month? Farmers only hear what happens a month after the task force meets and they need to be able to see what happens live. That is important,” said the deputy who requested a written response to his queries.

Question time

Meanwhile, Clare independent Michael McNamara also repeatedly asked the minister to explain why the Beef Taskforce has not met since December.

In response Minister McConalogue said: “The beef task force plays a very important role”.

"I know the role it plays. Why is it not meeting?,” deputy McNamara replied. To this the minister said: “it is continuing its work as well. It will be meeting again to continue that work."

Not satisfied with this answer the Clare politician continued: “Why is it not meeting? It is a simple question. Why is it not meeting?”. Again the Minister McConalogue reiterated that: “It will be meeting again to continue its work.”

Disappointed still, deputy McNamara persisted: “Why has it not met since Christmas?. This time the minister responded with: “I have answered the question”.

"The minister has not,” stated the deputy who then asked Cheann Comhairle, Sean O’Fearghail to intervene saying: “A Cheann Comhairle, could you direct the minister to answer the question?”.

To which Mr O’Fearghail replied: "No, I cannot direct the minister to do that.”

Frustrated by the lack of clarity on the next sitting of the Beef Taskforce deputy McNamara contended: “So what is the point in this charade of accountability and democracy?”

"I know,” said the Cheann Comhairle, suggesting that “the deputy should go on with his next question. He might do better.”

There was no further confirmation on a set date for the next convening of the cross stakeholder Beef Market Taskforce.

