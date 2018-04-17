Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. However, beef consumption would be considered relatively low at 4kg per person per year, compared to 19kg per person in Ireland.

What does the Chinese beef deal mean for Ireland?

However, there has been steady growth in consumer demand for beef, as the middle class has higher disposable income and there is increased urbanisation.

Figures show beef imports to China have increased from under 100,000 tonnes in 2012 to around 700,000 tonnes last year. It is expected to double by 2020.

Frozen boneless beef accounts for around 80pc of imports. Total Irish agri-food trade exports to China reached €974m last year, and it is now Ireland’s third-largest market overall.