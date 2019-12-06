We're weighing up a switch to compact calving

The cows now look like they need to get a kg of meal per day or maybe more to keep them milking, stop them losing too much body condition, and more importantly to get them back in calf.

Also I will have to start it four or five weeks earlier to take full advantage of outdoor calving or better weather to leave the calves outside longer.

I am happy with the progress of calving except it has been way too drawn out. If I stay with the enterprise I have, I will have to look at switching to compact calving as I spend too much time observing cows on the point of calving.

This is work and another cost that I have not factored in.

They are on currently on rolled barley and round bale silage. The calves are all AI-bred and roughly 50/50 Limousin and Charolais.

It has been years since we have had any Charolais cattle born on the farm. They are bred from the Dovea bull 'Bivouac CH2218' and are showing great growth rates already.

The bull is mainly used for his ease of calving and short gestation relative to the Charolais breed and looks to be delivering a good cross on our Limousin cross cows.

These calves have a lovely orange colour and would make excellent sellers in a store market if I ever went down that route.

It's hard to know what breed to use as a sire for the suckler herd, but going forward we will have to maximise what we can achieve through breeding.

Efficiency

During December, I usually walk the farm to make a list of the jobs that need to be done to improve efficiency on the farm for the coming year.

These include repairs to fences, sheds and the working machinery on the farm. I think it is a good time to jot down the problems that have occurred over the last year and sort them out before the busy spring period.

I find using a list helpful to get through the work and there is nothing more satisfying that ticking the box or drawing a red line though a job left on the long finger.

Some of these jobs involve spending money, but a farm can fall apart from want of maintenance.

Emergency measures will only buy you some time, and could cost more money in the long term.

And this is a good time of the year to take some time out from the 24/7 life of farming. It is amazing how a farm can consume your energy if you allow it.

Farmers tend to mix and socialise with other farmers and a lot of time the conversation, even when away from the farm, tends to revert back to a chat about the weather or something agricultural related.

I have no ground-breaking ideas, but maybe look at something like joining the local drama or tennis club. It is important to see and hear how the rest of society is getting on and what they are achieving outside of their work.

And it is also important for farmers to be seen in a positive light by the rest of the community, especially with all the negative press in the last few months.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming