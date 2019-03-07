'We will bail out beef industry in no-deal Brexit,' vows Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government must bail out the beef industry, which is likely to be devastated in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government must bail out the beef industry, which is likely to be devastated in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Mr Varadkar said the overriding concern of everyone in the beef industry is what is going to happen in the next couple of weeks with regard to Brexit.

"I want beef farmers and the beef industry to know we have their back.

"We are working to secure a deal that provides a transition period so there is no change to the rules of trade until at least 2020.

"I believe that will restore confidence to the industry and allow prices to rise again.

"In the event that we don't have a deal we are working very closely with the European Commission to put in place financial supports that will be necessary to bail out the industry," he said.

The Taoiseach said this is something we will have to do to defend incomes and jobs.

However, on the current slump in beef prices, he said the Government does not control the beef factories or the price of any commodity.