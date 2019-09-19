We trade on our reputation and it's in jeopardy - Creed

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed pictured at the National Ploughing Championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed pictured at the National Ploughing Championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Ireland's agri-food reputation has been damaged by the recent blockades, the Minister for Agriculture has said.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, the Minister said as Ireland exports 90pc of its food it is hugely reliant on international contracts and it is important Ireland can meet those contracts.

"It is time to acknowledge there is a bigger - there are farmers who want to sell cattle and there's our international reputation and retail contracts," he said, calling on the continuing protesters to come off the picket lines.

Significant retail contracts, in the UK, he said have been built up over many years, significant retail contracts. This market in the EU is in over supply...it's competitive, cut throat and there are many who would willingly knock us off the perch that we have for those retail contracts and partners.

"Our reputation is important to us. Those contracts are the manifestation of that reputation. When we commit to delivering a contract on spec we have always been able to do that. But the fact we have not been in a position to deliver on that. But the fact we have not been in a position to kill in any great numbers over the last several weeks is now putting that in jeopardy.

"And all of the advice is we are at, if not beyond, a tipping point in that context. So time is of the essence."

While he said the reputational damage is not beyond repair, every minute now is a minute lost.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

In for the long haul? Farmers protesting at Kepak Drumquin, Co Clare, said they were prepared to maintain pickets until Christmas if necessary

Declan O'Brien: History repeating itself as farmers take to the picket lines

Kepak says 100,000/hd backlog of cattle in market will take 'months'...
Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford in recent weeks. Photo Roger Jones.

'We need to be really careful beef protests does not split farm families’
Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Angus Woods calls for halt to factory protests
Jack Frisby and his wife Mairead.

‘How could I ask my son to give up his job to go farming?’
Tanaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Simon Coveney urges beef farmers: 'Stop before you do irreversible...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Taoiseach appeals to protesting farmers to “end their blockades now”


Top Stories

Protesters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

New farming group who won't step down blockades may form
A farmer protests at the gates of Kildare town meat factory in recent weeks. Pic:Mark Condren

Farmers call off one protest with hopes 7-week beef pickets to end
Brendan Kilduff

Elderly farmer shoots friend dead 'after mistaking him for intruder'
Stock photo

Paul Williams on Mayo shooting: 'When whole communities live in fear, tragedies...
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?
Model farm: The 216ac farm is close to Bunclody and sold in lots at auction for a total price of €3.05m. The 25.6ac lot was bought for €350,000 by Kilrush-Askamore GAA club

Beef farmers and local GAA club splash out on Wexford holding
White gold: Ireland is currently seen as a tiger economy in the global dairy industry

Conor Mulvihill: Is dairy heading for choppy waters?