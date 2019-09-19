We trade on our reputation and it's in jeopardy - Creed

Ireland's agri-food reputation has been damaged by the recent blockades, the Minister for Agriculture has said.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, the Minister said as Ireland exports 90pc of its food it is hugely reliant on international contracts and it is important Ireland can meet those contracts.

"It is time to acknowledge there is a bigger - there are farmers who want to sell cattle and there's our international reputation and retail contracts," he said, calling on the continuing protesters to come off the picket lines.

Significant retail contracts, in the UK, he said have been built up over many years, significant retail contracts. This market in the EU is in over supply...it's competitive, cut throat and there are many who would willingly knock us off the perch that we have for those retail contracts and partners.

"Our reputation is important to us. Those contracts are the manifestation of that reputation. When we commit to delivering a contract on spec we have always been able to do that. But the fact we have not been in a position to deliver on that. But the fact we have not been in a position to kill in any great numbers over the last several weeks is now putting that in jeopardy.

"And all of the advice is we are at, if not beyond, a tipping point in that context. So time is of the essence."

While he said the reputational damage is not beyond repair, every minute now is a minute lost.

Online Editors