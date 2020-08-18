We need to increase organic herd numbers to satisfy rising demand

One of the big lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic is the importance of having a secure local food supply network.

The EU's Farm to Fork strategy reflects this. One of its recommendation is that 25pc of EU farmland should be certified organic by 2030.

The majority of beef produced in Ireland supplies the retail market. John Purcell, managing director of Good Herdsmen ltd, which specialises in processing organic meat, reports that business is buoyant, with sales up 20pc since January.

"Covid-19 has impacted significantly as our business specialises in supplying the retail sector and fortunately not the food service sector, so the overall growth in retail has benefited us hugely," he says.

"I am confident in the beef product we offer - in the European market we are unique in terms of quality and that relates to the skill of the Irish organic suckler farmers who supply great-quality stock to organic finishers.

"In a lot of countries beef comes mainly from dairy herds, which does not compare with the quality of our product.

"Since March we have had a huge volume of consumers complimenting us on our meat. This is similar across Europe as customers seek out quality products farmed to high environmental organic standards.

"Customers also welcomed the steps we have taken to reduce the amount of plastic by 70pc in our packaging."

Having analysed the 2019 national kill figures, John estimates: "32pc of organic animals were Aberdeen Angus. There is potential for other breeds such as Hereford and Shorthorn for specific markets in the future.

"There are 32 cuts from an animal so it is a question of balancing prime cuts with other cuts, and that informs our decisions in terms of sourcing breeds.

"However, it is important to state that 65pc of the national kill in 2019 were R-grade fat score 3/4, so the quality of cattle being produced in the organic sector is really excellent.

"That gives us a lot of assistance when securing markets for beef.

"For us, the best average carcass weight is 340kg. We used to have an upper limit of 450kg, but we had to reduce this to 420kg due to tighter customer specifications."

Retailers selling organic beef across Europe have many countries to choose from and they continue to look for points of difference. Organic beef from Ireland is a natural fit for consumers looking for quality meat, and John sees potential for growth in the organic beef trade.

"As outlined in the Farm to Fork strategy, Europe wants more organic food so it is imperative that the Irish government increases the number of organic farmers as we need to increase supply to compete for those expanding markets and bigger contracts," he says.

"Based on a year-round supply of organic cattle I would like to triple business in the coming years.

"The mandatory two-year conversion period for farmers coming into organics allows us a timeline in which to build markets in accordance with supply and that is what we have done over the last 20 years.

"I would welcome more farmers into the sector as I see a good future for Irish organic beef in both existing and emerging markets."

Case study: Mount Briscoe farm tapping into the organic potential of native Irish breeds

A pure-bred Irish Shorthorn cow on the farm in Offaly

A pure-bred Irish Shorthorn cow on the farm in Offaly

Native Irish and traditional breeds are an important part of the beef breeding mix at Mount Briscoe Organic Farm near Daingean in Co Offaly.

“My interest in rare breeds was piqued with the purchase of two foundation Irish Moiled heifers in 2015. The introduction of the Moiled cattle, and then some Shorthorn heifers in 2017, fits with our business model of ‘sense of place’ and preservation of our agricultural heritage,” says Margaret Edgill, a seventh-generation farmer who runs Mount Briscoe.

Margaret has a beef suckler herd and produces Hereford cross weanlings off a grass-fed system.

Sucklers are sold to an organic farmer, with animals finishing quickly at approximately 22 months. They are then sold to Slaney Meats for their organic retail markets.

“My parents had a closed herd, which it still is in the main, with the exception of the pedigree foundation females purchased to form our pure-bred native and traditional herd, comprising Hereford, Shorthorn and Moiled,” Margaret says.

“We operate a 100pc spring six-week calving rate for the commercial herd, 65pc of which have a calving interval of 360 days. All cows are unassisted. Our pure-bred females are mainly autumn-calving.

“In the past we ran a Hereford stock bull with our commercial herd principally for ease of calving and docility. Two years ago, I reviewed our breeding programme and implemented a selective AI policy to breed higher-index-value replacement heifers and maximise hybrid vigour in the herd.

“To achieve this, I chose Simmental for its maternal traits. This year I decided to cross back to Shorthorn and Hereford, because I am satisfied that we have bred sufficient replacements to replenish our mature cows.

“I am also going to purchase a pedigree Shorthorn bull that will serve our pure-breds and build that aspect of the herd, plus realise the same yield potential as our previous Hereford cross weanlings.”

The 56ha Mount Briscoe farm has been certified by the Irish Organic Association since 1998. The grazing block is mostly permanent pasture, with wild red and white clover a vital component of the sward. Animals are grazed in groups, and rotated throughout the grazing season.

After buying her first Moiled heifers, Margaret got into showing, establishing the Mount Briscoe prefix.

“I subsequently found out that my ancestors had been showing bulls at the RDS many moons before,” she says.

In 2017, the Mount Briscoe Native Breed Show was founded — it is the only show of its kind in Ireland dedicated exclusively to native breeds of cattle, sheep and horses.

The not-for-profit annual one-day event is held on the last weekend of July, but was cancelled this year.

“It works to preserve our rural heritage, and rare/native breeds are an important part of this,” says Margaret.