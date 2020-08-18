Farming

We need to increase organic herd numbers to satisfy rising demand

 

Going native: Margaret Edgill of Mount Briscoe Farm showing a Moiled yearling bull Expand
A pure-bred Irish Shorthorn cow on the farm in Offaly Expand

A pure-bred Irish Shorthorn cow on the farm in Offaly

Going native: Margaret Edgill of Mount Briscoe Farm showing a Moiled yearling bull

Grace Maher

One of the big lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic is the importance of having a secure local food supply network.

The EU's Farm to Fork strategy reflects this. One of its recommendation is that 25pc of EU farmland should be certified organic by 2030.

The majority of beef produced in Ireland supplies the retail market. John Purcell, managing director of Good Herdsmen ltd, which specialises in processing organic meat, reports that business is buoyant, with sales up 20pc since January.