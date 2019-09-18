'We need to be really careful beef protests does not split farm families’

Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford in recent weeks. Photo Roger Jones.
Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford in recent weeks. Photo Roger Jones.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney has reiterated his call for protesting farmers to end their pickets, saying “we need to be really careful this does not split farm families and farm organisations”.

He said he is really worried about the ongoing beef dispute, as are some farmers on the picket lines and some who are not.

“We need to be really careful this does not split farm families and farm organisations,” and he called on protesting farmers to consider the agreement brokered at the weekend.

“We do need to think about this individual challenge, in terms of the deal done at the weekend. It’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

“The idea that we would prevent the supply of beef for another few days and potentially lose contracts, market share is something we need to think very, very carefully about.

“We have got to try to get the systems moving again, while putting in place new structures in place.

“Some of the structures set up in it can change the beef industry for the better. There is another picture we need to see and it’s Brexit. It’s possible, but I hope unlikely, that Britain could crash out of the EU and not only will we have a market that is depressed in terms of sterling depreciation but we could have tariff barriers and non tariff barriers and a a perhaps dramatic reduction in the value of sterling.

“The beef sector must try to protect itself from really significant damage.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Beef farmers, he said, have had a really tough few years and he sympathises with them.

“The impact of Brexit is already hitting them in terms of prices. we are living through an international market for beef where prices are weak and our reliance on the UK and a depressed sterling has had more of an impact in terms of low prices.”

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Angus Woods calls for halt to factory protests
Jack Frisby and his wife Mairead.

‘How could I ask my son to give up his job to go farming?’
Tanaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Simon Coveney urges beef farmers: 'Stop before you do irreversible...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Taoiseach appeals to protesting farmers to “end their blockades now”
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Factories warn of lost customers as cattle glut surges to 70,000 head
Taking a stand: Farmers outside the Kepak factory in Clonee, Co Meath during the Beef Plan Movement protest.

Margaret Donnelly: Farm leaders should spend more time listening to...
ICSA president Edmond Phelan. Photo: Patrick Browne

Red C poll: Beef slaughter age not an issue for most consumers


Top Stories

Beef Plan Movement co Chair Hugh Doyle

Dawn looking at legal proceedings against Beef Plan Chairman
Hill of Golf: There will be wide interest in this 74ac non-residential tillage farm in west Waterford

74 acres on west Waterford's Hill of Gold at €10k/ac
File photo

Problems face those with factory sheep
Pictured at Carnew mart, auctioneer David Quinn.

Dairy farmers driving rising demand for land leases

Darragh McCullough: 'It's been death by a thousand cuts for beef farming over...
Field day: Tara O’Haire from Longford at the Ploughing in Fenagh, Co Carlow. Picture: David Conachy

Farmers urged to end pickets as beef supplies running low
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Farmers fear ruin as Germany pushes for cuts in EU spending